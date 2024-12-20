Gogo Skhotheni was recently confronted with the question of whether or not she has killed people

This comes months after her son Monde Jr died, and several allegations that she used him as a sacrifice

Her appearance on Unfollowed sparked a social media frenzy as fans can't wait to hear what she has to say

Gogo Skhotheni was asked if she had ever killed anyone. Images: gogo_skhotheni

Not Gogo Skhotheni freezing when they asked if she has ever killed anyone, chile!

Gogo Skhotheni appears on Unfollowed

The second season of Unfollowed has officially gone live, and one of its guests, Gogo Skhotheni, was the latest to land on the hot seat.

The famous sangoma was grilled by host, Prince Nzawumbi, who took over after Thembekile Mrototo left in the first season, and he did not come to play.

In a snippet from her episode, Gogo Skhotheni went silent when Prince asked if she had ever murdered or played a part in someone being killed.

This comes after she threw shade at her rival, Gogo Maweni, and forgave her if she had any part in her son, Monde Jr's death.

Here's what peeps said about Gogo Skhotheni's episode

Social media users are suspicious of Gogo Skhotheni's body language and believe she's hiding something:

sibabalwengongo said:

"She was never gonna say yes."

qhamokuhled_ praised Prince:

"This! You are the perfect host for this show! Nailed it!"

bontle_morapedi asked:

"@gogo_skhotheni, on DJ Sbu's podcast, you admitted to killing, having tokoloshes and taking people's spirits and using them. Why are you denying it now?"

thabanglst was stunned:

"Yerr, she was not ready!"

moshi_budi wrote:

"This one can do anything, and I mean anything to be popular."

nandipen posted:

"Yho, the silence spoke."

thickiswaa was curious:

"'No, I wouldn’t say I played a part,' what would you say, sisi?"

noltando_bee suspected:

"She did."

Gogo Skhotheni and hubby reportedly reconcile

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news that Gogo Skhotheni and her estranged husband, Monde, were back together.

This comes after the famous sangoma accused her hubby/ baby daddy of physical abuse following their break up.

