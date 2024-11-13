Unfollowed S2 trailer has been revealed, and it sparked excitement among viewers on social media

Some cancelled guests featured on this season of the show include Pastor Mboro, Gogo Skhotheni and Ngizwe Mchunu

The host for the season was also replaced, and it is radio presenter Spitch Nzwawumbi

The Showmax series Unfollowed Season 2 trailer has been released, and Mzansi cannot wait to feast on the drama.

Unfollowed Season 2 guests revealed

Showmax has released the trailer for the upcoming season of Unfollowed. Some of the guests include the controversial Pastor Mboro, reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni, former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu, Brenda Fassie's son Bongani Fassie, convicted felon Pitch Black Afro, media personality Bujy Bikwa and radio presenter Linda Sibiya.

A new host has been announced, and it is media personality Spitch Nzwawumbi.

The executive producer Graeme Swanepoel delved deeper about the show, saying. “Unfollowed pulls no punches in its portrayal of cancel culture - it offers an unflinching, raw look at the reality of the phenomenon and its victims, with no sugar-coating or glossing over the harsh truths.”

Mzansi cannot wait for season 2 to premiere

Phil Mphela shared the trailer on X and it sparked excitement among netizens.

Judging by the trailer, this will be a fire Season 2, and Mzansi is already picking out their favourite episode.

a_lil_moTswana laughed:

"Bujy ene is truly cancelled shem, no revival there 😂"

@Zakesnyambose_ shared:

"I cannot wait, I wonder how they managed to convince lolu hlanya lakwaMchunu to be part of the show."

@steph said:

"Big mistake on replacing Thembekile😭 that guy knows how to handle an interview and what to get out of it. His phrasing on questions and analysis is unmatched. He never leaves any stone unturned."

@ThabisoMalatj27 laughed:

"I'll watch it because of Ngizwe Mchunu 😂😂"

@Asvll13 observed:

"Hayi sesiyafosta ngoku. Who cancelled Pitch Black? The man wasn't even making noise when he got arrested, but I get it with ke whatever. Bujy, I understand. Abanye? Awoa."

@crazythatoo stated:

"I can’t wait for Mel and Peet’s episode 🤣She said, ”Don’t speak OVER my husband". She completely idolises Peet and believes everyone should kiss the ground that he walks on. I think they really met their match this time 🙃

@yeyeye_gugu said:

"Kudos to whoever did this trailer. It’s doing what a trailer is meant to do. Make you want to watch the show."

@Senzo_TS_ laughed:

"I just know the episode with iChunu will be fire 😭"

@Tumaiza341350 said:

"The Ngizwe episode must have been interesting for the presenter shame."

@pontsho_mp laughed:

"Wanna watch Mel 😭😭you can't tell this girl anything about her husband. Forever yena 🤭🤣"

