Broadcaster Phat Joe was the latest celebrity to get interviewed on Showmax's gripping docuseries Unfollowed

The series looks at all the controversial personalities who got cancelled on social media because of various reasons

After relaying their thoughts about Phat Joe's chaotic interview, some netizens questioned when and why Phat Joe was cancelled

Phat Joe was the latest celebrity to be seated on the hot seat with journalist Thembekile Mrototo on Unfollowed.

Thembekile grills Phat Joe on Unfollowed

The Showmax docuseries explores the world of celebrities who have lost a large following because of all the controversies that surround them.

It is hosted by journalist and seasoned interviewer Thembekile Mrototo, who is not one to shy away from asking all the hard questions.

A clip from @kanya_kb circulated on social media from the interview, and it was the moment Thembekile asked Joe if he felt as though the backlash he faced was warranted. Failing to recognise where he was ever wrong in his career, Phat Joe said might have miscalculated some things, but he was never wrong.

Thembekile pressed Joe for an answer, and things got rowdy.

Joe's dramatic past in broadcasting

To jog the memories of people who might have forgotten, Phat Joe has a legacy of either getting suspended or fired from radio stations because of his unfiltered tongue.

At some point in his career, he got his former radio station East Coast Radio fined R30K because he alluded to tattooing a baby. Joe first got suspended from Metro FM to eventually get fired from Kaya 959 because of his unsavoury comments about Caster Semenya.

Joe told Thembekile that he meant no harm in how the Caster Semenya saga played out, but he had to get both sides of the story as his loyalty is to his listeners, not the subjects he discusses.

Netizens weigh in on Joe's interview

Viewers criticised both Phat Joe and Thembekile after the show aired on Wednesday, 30 August.

@SdizoRSA said:

"Watched #Unfollowed hai we need another host, that one could not handle Phat Joe, he wanted to attack Phat Joe but lost."

@LufunoMuchachi said:

"When did Phat Joe cancelled. For what? He is one of my faves, even if he comes back to our screens, I can still watch him. He serve very well in the entertainment industry."

@libubu_tessa said:

"I didn't even know Phat Joe was cancelled, but I can tell why."

