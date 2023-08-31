Former Rhythm City actor Setlhabi Taunyane is doing well despite mounting concerns over him

A viral picture of him looking very uncomfortable during a Thai massage had fans questioning if he was in pain

He was captured on a video looking very energetic and in high spirits with other people in a taxi

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Rhythm City fans can relax as Setlhabi Taunyane is doing fine. This comes after growing concerns after a hilarious viral picture of him getting a Thai massage went viral.

Setlhabi Taunyane's picture went viral after people made funny memes and made jokes about him. Image: @mapula_mafole

Source: Twitter

A vibey Bra Kop was caught on video

On X, formerly known as Twitter, netizens were glad to see Setlhabi Taunyane dancing and having the time of his life.

The actor was inside a taxi dancing with and singing while other passengers hyped him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The video was shared by @Zikamnyamane, and he captioned it:

"Bra Kop is ok, guys, actually feeling a lot better."

Netizens weigh in on the video

Not many people were convinced that the actor was indeed doing fine. So the jokes just kept on flying.

@IviwePearl1 commented:

"No, LOL something's Off."

@somkheleomkhulu said:

"This one acted with David Genaro on Rhythm City since 2007. And never once said a word to Genaro."

@Wahaenne gushed:

"I love this for him. While miserable people who can't remember the last time they were this happy were ridiculing him. Love it!!"

@tebza_wa_moisa said:

"Dankie my child."

@mulaudzi_lu said:

"Bra Kop has gotten his suspension fixed."

@khomottso said:

"No no that is before he got his back dislocated here. He was excited because they told him he would get a massage with ladies."

Vusi Thanda trends with Thai massage picture

Vusi Thanda was another actor who saw his name trending for all the wrong reasons.

He, too, had a Thai massage, but his picture was of him in a very strange position.

He was lying in boxer shorts with his legs up to his shoulders while the masseuse did her job.

His picture was shared by @AdvBarryRoux, who said:

"What’s happening to Bra Kop & Vusi Thanda? I think Vusi Thanda should open an attempted murder case!"

Kelly Khumalo and Thingo go out

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Kelly Khumalo was joined by her daughter Thingo as they went to a spa. The daughter of the late Senzo Meyiwa had her eyebrows done and was pampered with her mother.

This was just one of Kelly's few moments she shared online with her three children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News