Kelly Khumalo spent some time with her precious Thingo, her first baby girl

She posted a video of her aesthetic grooming date with the excited young lady

The singer is known for her devotion to her children despite her troubled times

Thingo tags along with her mother, Kelly Khumalo, as she goes for her eyelash appointment. Images: @prophotography_kc, @kellykhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo allowed her baby Thingo to tag along when she went for her grooming errands. She is also the daughter of slain Orlando Pirates football star Senzo Meyiwa.

Thingo accompanies Kelly Khumalo to her spa appointment

The excited and grown Thingo and her mom are captured walking to her mother's eyelash appointment.

Here is the video of the gorgeous girls walking to their appointment:

Kelly Khumalo and Thingo share bestie moments

The Asine hitmaker recently shared on Instagram about the bond she shares with her eldest girl child. This is the sweet note she jotted:

"She’s convinced I’m her best friend and so do I. She’s the first person to knock at my door every morning, not to mention when it’s bath time for Baby Luna. I’m smitten."

Check out the pictures from the post:

Social media marvel at Thingo's growth

Her followers commented on how special their bond is especially during one of the most difficult seasons in Kelly's life:

@phindi_shilubane praised:

"I love your commitment to your babies. I know it does a lot for your healing. So do mine."

@lynd_eewe related:

"No bond more precious than the one with your baby girl when she gets bigger. Mine is 11, and also calls me bestie or chommie."

@thumza2153 said:

"Uthingoza she is growing fast bethuna."

@winnievutivi noticed:

"Yoh she looks like Senzo more now that she is growing."

@fatimakadweba was shocked at her stature:

"Woooooow Thingo is getting tall."

@ntuntumadi was reminded:

"Tingo is her father's daughter."

Thingo gets Mzansi emotional with football skills

In another Briefly News report, Thingo stunned South Africa when her mother posted a short clip of the nine-year-old girl playing soccer like a professional player.

The clip got people emotional, in awe of the shocking resemblance in skill that matched and reminded them of the murdered South African national team captain.

