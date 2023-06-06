Kelly Khumalo was out and about with her daughter Thingo Meyiwa Khumalo, supporting her son Christian Khumalo at his school game

The Voice of Africa singer shared adorable pictures of her and Thingo enjoying some mother-daughter time

Her supporters gave the snaps their stamps of approval and gushed over the supportive mother

Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo shared snaps of her and her daughter, Thingo Meyiwa Khumalo, enjoying quality time together.

The duo was out supporting her son Christian Khumalo at his recent school game.

Kelly and Thingo out to support "the man of the house" at his recent school game

The proud mother shared adorable photos of her and Thingo supporting the man of the house, her son Christian Khumalo.

Kelly admits she almost did not make her son's game because her newborn kept her up at night

A supporter, @ningy_, applauded the mother for having an admirable balance in life. Kelly juggles it all, her work, motherhood and her other business ventures.

"If "uk'bhalansisa" was a person. Your work ethic is amazing your parenting skills are out of this world you're gifted MaKhumalo, God bless."

Kelly Khumalo responded to the supporter, saying she almost did not make it because her newborn daughter kept her up at night.

"Shuu I almost didn’t make it this morning. The little one kept me up all night. I’m glad I did; what a priceless moment."

Kelly's followers gushed over the pictures

Her followers always remain in awe over Thingo's cuteness; some even claim to see a robust Senzo Meyiwa resemblance.

@thandoorachel said:

"Thingo looks exactly like her father. Looking at her feels like we still have our lovely legend Senzo."

@prudy_mputi said:

"You should have called me to support as well."

@mthalanezamani said:

"This woman shows up for all the important events in her life, much love."

@bridgetrakgotho said:

"OMG, I see Senzo She looks like her father. She is so beautiful."

@nonnympantu said:

"She looks just like her dad. May God bless you and keep you. Make his face to shine upon you and give you peace Kelly. God love in you we see it."

@thokozanimiya7 said:

"Queen and princess in support of a prince."

@nhlanhla_mafu said:

"Cute girls."

@selinahkobuoe said:

"What I like about you mogal u have time for your kids."

Kelly Khumalo is now a mother of 3

According to ZAlebs, Kelly Khumalo welcomed her third baby in April 2023 via c-section.

It is speculated that the father of her newborn is soccer player Mthokozisi Yende.

“Nccooh! She is beautiful. Kelly’s mom is the happiest. She loves all her grandchildren. Kelly had a C-section in Johannesburg a few days ago. But as you know, we are Africans, and Kelly is a modern but traditional woman, so she will be indoors for some time before announcing the birth. Past experiences have also taught her to protect what is important to her.”

