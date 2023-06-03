A video of an interaction between a mother and her child while they smelled her new perfume left people amused

In the TikTok, the son made an out-of-pocket comment which also surprised the gorgeous mom

Online users could not help but chime in as they realised that the stunning mother was single, and people were filled with compliments

A mother and son were bonding in a sweet TikTok video. The video shows how they were trying out some perfumes, and things took a turn.

A son joked that he hopes his mom's new perfume will clinch him a stepdad. Image: @khabanemoloi

Source: TikTok

The son had some playful comments, and the video got 17,000 likes. People commented on the video to crack jokes like the son.

Mom never expected son's commentary about her perfume in TikTok video

@khabanemoloi posted a video of him and his mom smelling a new perfume she bought. The gent liked the scent and told his mom that it would possibly get her a date. Watch the video below:

Mzansi love sweet moment between mother and son

People loved to see parents getting along with their children. This one was especially touching as they could see that the mother-son duo truly gets along. People also showered the woman's jaw-dropping looks with endless praise.

ChizNana93 said:

"Hey wena we're laughing but just wait until potential step father bae enters the chat."

Neoentle Zwane gushed:

"She’s so beautiful oh my goodness."

Rochell Rampai agreed:

"Mama Nana Moloi is still soooo beautiful bathong."

missgugz added:

"You’re mother is still so beautiful! Black don’t crack foreal!"

quincy_blacC marvelled:

" She's a Soft mama, that "heii wena.'"

