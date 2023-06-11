An elderly woman was at a place where they were served big pieces of meat for people to share

One video shows how the woman decided to take some food on the go, and she went viral on the app

Online users were fascinated to see how quickly she acted in order to secure herself some meat for later

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One lady at an event knew she would need some food for home. The woman could not resist after seeing the amount of meat served at her table.

A TikTok of a granny taking an extra share of meat she was served at a special occasion. Image: @nekosizzlin

Source: TikTok

People thought the video was entertaining, and it got thousands of likes. TikTok viewers also commented on the video to share their thoughts after seeing what the older lady got up to.

Grandma gets 390 000 TikTok views after taking extra food served at special occasion

A video by @nekosizzlin shows an older woman sitting at a table where there was meat for everyone. In the video, she takes out a plastic bag and quickly puts some big pieces away in a plastic bag, presumably to eat at home. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans fascinated by older women saving meat

People love to see funny videos on the TikTok app, especially ones with older people. Netizens were ready with jokes about how the woman was smooth with her doggy bag.

_2222_Keys commented:

"There’s a need back at home. I’m so sorry bomama, you are doing what mothers do to feed their kids and themselves. Kuzolunga."

lucygndlovu added:

"Just for the kids, African mothers are the best. May the Lord bless all the mothers."

Mrs KK remarked:

"A mother is always a mother."

Melo explained:

"Guys our grannies did this for us. We waited patiently for them to come back cos we knew she will have something for us."

user3793079468857

"Guys everywhere kuyenzeka lokhu (this is done),we grew up wth Gogo's.u knew if she went sumwhere she comeback loaded."

“So cute”: Gogo pulls Brutal Fruit out of fridge, thinks it’s fruit juice, SA melts

Briefly News previously reported that one gogo almost drank a Brutal Fruit with her breakfast thinking it was a fancy fruit juice. Video footage of the sweet granny figuring it out left hearts in puddles, and people cried laughing.

While smashing a Brutal Fruit for breakfast might be something you did in your early 20s when you were living your best summer vaycay life, it is not something you'd advise an older adult to do.

Twitter user @Rathipa_Rampedi shared a video of a gogo coming to ask what type of fruit juice is in this glass bottle. It turns out it is a Brutal Fruit, and gogo was about to get litty nice and early, lol.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News