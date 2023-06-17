One young woman had to deal with the effects of partying at university, but one of them bailed

The lady in the store showed people how she had to deal with the mess that comes after a house party

In the video, she explained that someone who contributed to the mess was missing after going to her boyfriend

One woman and her housemates were less than happy after hosting a party. Online users saw the big mess they had to deal with.

Online users saw that one of them abandoned them to visit her man. The video showing the women's predicament got thousands of likes.

Woman in university not happy about cleaning after party

@sinagwarube posted that she was betrayed when she realised that her housemate to run off after a party. In a TikTok post, she detailed that one of her housemates went to her boyfriend before cleaning with them.

Watch the video below:

TikTok view finds resmate actions deplorable

Online users are curious to see the trouble university students get into. Many people have different ideas about how they should have forced the girl to help.

Mama G said:

"Call her to come and clean or she will find all this dirt in her wardrobe and cupboards."

hopeyy wrote:

"She'd come back inje asoze."

Ntombzolwandle commented:

"Aybo should've called her and lied nithi her parents are there or her things are burning.. then make her clean when she arrives, nizodlala bantu nina."

KwazokayG added:

"I'd sweep everything to her bedroom yeses engakhala engena nje."

@BlessingKhoza advised:

"I'd report him/her to the res manager and have them pay a penalty or something."

Ona-lenna suggested:

"You should’ve left it for her to come clean when she comes back, because what level of disrespect is that?"

