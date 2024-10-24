Twin Toddlers Play Rock, Paper, Scissors During Midnight Snack Raid in Hilarious TikTok Video
- A cute clip of kids playing rock, paper, scissors amused people on the internet, and it went viral
- The pair played the game after their mischievous antics and adventure to the fridge, which captured many's attention
- Netizens were entertained by the two as they flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter
A video of twin toddlers playing rock paper scissors left many people in laughter over their amusing antics.
Kids rock paper scissors during midnight fridge raid
The clip shared by TikTok user @l.juniieeleventh6 shows the little ones opening the fridge and checking for snacks.
@l.juniieeleventh6 shared with the viewers that the twin's mischievous antics occurred at midnight. In the footage, the kids can be seen looking for a snack in the fridge but then getting distracted by playing rock, paper, and scissors while the fridge was open.
At the end of the clip, one of the little stop playing and began eating polony, which entertained South Africans. While taking to TikTok caption, @l.juniieeleventh6 said:
"No ways I wonder who taught them this kinda game."
The video captured the attention of many, clocking loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the clip below:
SA is in stitches
The online community cracked up in laughter as they flooded the comments section with jokes while some expressed their thoughts.
Mamoremi said:
"Rock, paper, scissors ka polony?"
Thabo added:
"It shows that you will never be worried about where they go because they will be playing rock, paper, scissors next to the fridge."
Puseletso is amused:
"Yho, I thought it was a one-man job kante ba itwo."
Belina Legae wrote:
"Double trouble."
Nabilah expressed:
"Switch off the lights, mommy lol."
Sanieprecious commented
"I would leave them to continue."
TikTok video of mischievous toddler
Briefly News previously reported that a toddler fearlessly explored the boundaries of curiosity and mischief.
In this TikTok video that has taken South Africa by storm, the mischievous adventures of an adorable little troublemaker left both parents and viewers in fits of laughter. In the video posted by the toddler's parent.
