“He Lost Track”: Young Woman Calls Out Absent Father Asking About Her Future

A young woman took to TikTok to call out her father, whom she claimed was absent in her life

The man asked about how her life was after university when the woman was still in her third year of studies

Some social media users in the comment section understood where the young lady was coming from

A woman claiming to have an absent father publicly called him out after he could not get his facts straight about her future.

Taking to TikTok, Sinombuso Afrika (who uses the handle @siino_afrika on the popular video-sharing app) shared a clip of a man, presumably her father, standing with his hands in his pockets and looking away from the camera pointed at him.

Sharing her interaction with the dad, the young woman wrote in her TikTok post:

"POV: Absent father feeling proud after asking you how work was after university because you're glowing, but you're still in your third year."

The man looked far from proud.

Sinombuso added in her caption:

"He believes I've graduated. Shame, he lost track."

Social media users comment on young woman's deadbeat dad

A few online community members shared their thoughts and questions about Sinombuso's post.

@nolowthando asked the young lady:

"So wena, are you going with the flow?

Sinombuso laughed and responded:

"Yes. I told him I'm even thinking of buying a car."

Speaking about Sinombuso's generations, @ethel_bonolo_khoza wrote:

"Yoh, ama2000s will embarrass the hell out of you, and I’m here for it."

Replying to the above comment, the young woman claimed:

"Every time I come home for the holidays, he asks for cigarettes, but he can't even give me R1 for Apple Munch. Loser."

