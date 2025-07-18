Winnie Mashaba recently gave her online community a quick tour of her stunning mansion

The renowned gospel singer showed off her gorgeous house, saying it would be her retirement home

Mzansi marvelled at Winnie's stunning home and sang her praises for her years of hard work

Winnie Mashaba is enjoying the fruits of her labour after having invested in a stunning mansion for herself.

A look inside Winnie Mashaba's gorgeous home

Winnie Mashaba is living the dream and has recently given fans a look at the results of her years of hard work.

The renowned gospel star, with more than two decades in the industry and accolades to match, is one of the country's most sought-after singers and has built a massive following through her passion for gospel music

With all her years of hard work and mentorship from greats like the late Solly Moholo, the 44-year-old Limpopo-born singer has invested in a gorgeous home that she plans to retire in.

She shared an inspiring Instagram video on 17 July 2025, giving followers a brief tour of her new home in the village, which is yet to be furnished.

Mashaba took viewers through her stunning en-suite bedroom, which includes a walk-in closet and spacious bathroom, complete with white finishings for a luxurious feel.

With her song, Morena U Ba Etele playing in the background, the singer quoted a scripture from the Bible to give emphasis to the Lord's glory on her life:

"I’m a village girl. Psalm 103: Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless his holy name. 2, Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits."

Here's how Mzansi reacted to Winnie Mashaba's new house

Fans and followers were inspired and praised the singer for her hard work. Thankfully, her house tour was received much better after she was accused of flaunting her wealth towards Solly Moholo's family.

South African radio personality Tbo Touch praised Winnie Mashaba:

"Tears of joy! You might be a village girl, but your gift is a global commodity."

faithy_mol4 was stunned:

"Wow! Beautiful home."

mrs_mmanoko_p was impressed:

"This is how we should all retire! To God be the glory!"

mathebakeletso said:

"We should give praise to our ancestors, o shomile se Sadi Mahlako."

nthabisengngoepekgatla was impressed:

"Stunning home, exquisite finishes and worthy investment. Gape, it's done, there's not much more to do. Modimo o lokile to carry you thus far."

mashkhom posted:

"Dr Winnie Mashaba, wena o hlalefile oa bontsha gore o village gal ae goswana le di celebrity tse dingwe ba ageng ga bona ka retirement motho onyaka donation osa nyaka soft life."

blantinah_hlabjago commented:

"Oberekile, weshu, no rates and levies formed against you shall prosper here."

a_tshiito added:

"You really carried us through everything, mama. I hope you enjoy your retirement, we love you and we are very grateful.".

Angel Ndlela buys a new home

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to The Real Housewives of Durban star, Angel Ndlela's new home.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared snaps of herself posing outside her house, and her fans and followers congratulated her.

