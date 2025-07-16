Lynn Forbes recently turned 57 and shared that she would not be celebrating it in the "usual sense"

Uploading a video of her time in Cape Town, Lynn wrote about what she would be honouring in the steps she has made along the way

The local media personality touched South Africans, who also sent her birthday wishes and well wishes

Lynn Forbes shared how she planned to celebrate life after turning 57. Images: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

The mother of the late rapper AKA, Lynn Forbes, celebrated her 57th year around the sun, expressing a deep sense of gratitude. While most birthdays are celebrated with parties, the media personality shared how she chose to approach a new year in life.

Lynn, who celebrated her birthday over the weekend, shared on her Instagram account that she walked over 11km in Cape Town's affluent suburbs such as Mouille Point, Camps Bay and Clifton, remaining grateful with every step.

"Messy hair, don't care!" said Lynn Forbes as she snapped a picture for her birthday. Image: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

In a post of reflection, the podcaster, who lost AKA to gun violence in 2023, noted that turning 57 was not a celebration "in the usual sense." Instead, it was a quiet pause, and a moment to sit with all that life has given her.

She wrote in her caption:

"Some experiences change you so deeply, your entire rhythm shifts. This year, I’m honouring the quiet ways I’ve kept going, the small, steady ways I’ve come back to myself. The softness I’ve learned to trust.

"I’ve come to understand: not everything needs to be healed. Not every space needs to be filled. I now know that love defies rules, it’s peaceful, and it feels like home. I’m mindful of what I let in, and gentle with what I carry."

Lynn Forbes gets love from Mzansi

The Glammy to Kairo Forbes, with whom she travelled to Türkiye on a luxury trip, received birthday wishes and words of love from celebrities and local social media users.

@a_mesmissima said to Lynn:

"Glammy, I’ve learnt and grown so much just by watching you gracefully taking one day at a time, being strengthened spiritually. You’re amazing."

Influencer Nadia Jaftha wrote in the comments:

"Happiest birthday, beautiful."

An impressed @shameera.rahaman stated:

"Wow, Glammy, you are the epitome of strength, resilience, class, and most of all, overcoming the most testing times. May the journey continue for you, Lady L."

@allthingsbaby9 added under the post:

"You are one resilient woman. May the joy of the Lord be upon you and all around. God loves you."

@mitchdaries also wished the mom, writing:

"Happy birthday, Lynn. Trust it has been a wonderful day."

@lisa_faith_fooley loved Lynn's new look on life and said:

"Wow, beautifully said. Enjoy being 57."

Take a look at Lynn's Instagram post below:

Lynn Forbes pens tribute for AKA's 37th birthday

In January, Briefly News reported that Lynn penned an emotional message to celebrate AKA's 37th birthday, recalling his birth and expressing how he forever remains in her heart.

Celebrities and fans of the Forbes family flooded the comments to pay their respects, sending Lynn love and strength and celebrating the rapper's legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News