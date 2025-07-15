Nomzamo Mbatha reflected on her 35 years of life in a heartfelt birthday message to herself

The Shaka iLembe actress opened up about her journey, endurance and the love that anchors her

Her message was met with an outpouring of love from peers and her adoring fans

Nomzamo Mbatha reflected on her journey in a touching birthday post. Images: nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Nomzamo Mbatha celebrated another trip around the sun and reflected on the lessons she has learned and the people who fuel her spirit.

Nomzamo Mbatha toasts to another special birthday

Nomzamo Mbatha marked her 35 years of life with a heartfelt Instagram message on 13 July.

The actress and philanthropist, famous for her work with Global Citizen and most recently, the Earthshot Prize, shared a message about gratitude and the love she receives from the ones who fill her cup:

"Thankful that I have the gift of my nieces and nephews, my mother, my aunts, my siblings, my family and you, the global community that encourages, affirms and lifts me up."

Nomzamo Mbatha reflected on her journey through love, faith and perseverance. Image: nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Nomzamo said, despite the challenges, she's grateful for a fighting spirit that comes from enduring life's challenges:

"I’m mostly thankful that all the devastations I endured, fueled hope inside of me that gives me renewed endurance to see the many summits of my life that still lie ahead."

Lastly, the Shaka iLembe actress paid tribute to her late grandmother, who left her with the greatest gift of all, her faith and knowledge of God.

South Africans show their love to Nomzamo Mbatha

Supporters and industry colleagues flooded Nomzamo Mbatha's timeline with heartfelt birthday wishes:

Former South African beauty queen and businesswoman, Basetsana Kumalo, said:

"Oh, Nkos’yam, happy birthday, Zamo. What a beautiful blessing you are to so many of us who have the gift of your love. You stand in your own light; you are a phoenix whose life is a marvel to witness. You are joy, grace, and purpose redefined. I clap so loud every time I see your great strides. Happy birthday, gorgeous one. May your star continue to shine ever so brightly. I love you."

Mzansi actress, Refilwe Modiselle, wrote:

"Happy birthday, my sthandwa. May God continue to light your path with abundance, @nomzamo_m, and may you continue to be the beautiful force you are. We thank God for your life and your purpose. Be blessed. Love always."

ladydkhoza posted:

"Yes, Zamo, this one is yours. Ngikufisela ikusasa eliqhakaze -kumanje uJehova ukukhethile, my daughter, ukuba ube isibani esikhanyisela abantu abaningi. I love you so much."

Fans and peers celebrated Nomzamo Mbatha's birthday and spoke highly of her light and incredible journey. Image: nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

itu_mel_s showed love to Nomzamo Mbatha:

"Happy birthday, Zamo. Seeing you blossom has been so phenomenal. Wishing you nothing but more grace and joy in this new year. Keep slaying and breaking necks. Love you."

michelledede added:

"Happy birthday, Nomzamo. May God always be your guide."

recioustheplanner commented:

"Happy birthday, gorgeous Zamo. May God bless you beyond the desires of your heart. What a beautiful heart you have."

Nomzamo Mbatha graces magazine cover

In more Nomzamo Mbatha updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress and philanthropist's latest magazine cover.

She spoke about self-care and what it means to be confident, while reflecting on her journey:

"I think I've been able to build a path that's unique to my journey and vision for myself."

Source: Briefly News