Reality TV star Zari Hassan confirmed her divorce from Shakib Lutaaya after five years of marriage

In a statement shared on her official social media accounts on Friday, 12 June 2026, the Young, Famous and African star detailed why they had decided to get divorced

Zari's dating history includes what she described as a toxic marriage and past relationships with high-profile figures

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Zari Hassan and Shakib Lutaaya confirmed their split. Image: zarithebosslady

Source: Instagram

In an unexpected development, reality TV star Zari Hassan has announced that she and her husband, Shakib Lutaaya, are ending their marriage after five years together.

Zarinah Hassan, popularly known as Zarithebosslady on social media, shared the news through posts on her Instagram and Facebook Stories on Friday, 12 June 2026. The statement was only published on Zari’s official social media accounts and had not been shared on any of Shakib Lutaaya’s platforms at the time of writing.

Why did Zari Hassan and Shakib Lutaaya divorce?

The statement, which was presented as a joint one signed by both Zari and Shakib, said the couple has decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. According to the announcement, the decision followed a period of reflection and was made in what they described as the best interests of both parties.

“5 years later, after much thought and reflection, we believe it is best for us to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. While this wasn't an easy decision, we feel it is the right one for both of us. We appreciate the time we shared, the memories we created, and the support we gave each other,” part of the statement reads.

The announcement did not accuse either party of wrongdoing or suggest that there had been any major fallout. Instead, the statement indicated that the couple had gradually grown apart and had mutually agreed to end their relationship. The Young, Famous and African star and her estranged husband said they will continue to maintain a respectful relationship.

“There is no anger or resentment; sometimes two people simply grow in different directions. We value each other and remain friends with mutual respect and understanding. We sincerely wish each other happiness, success, and all the best for the future,” the statement further read.

See the screenshot below:

Zari Hassan confirmed her split from Shakib Lutaaya after five years of marriage. Image: zarithebosslady

Source: Instagram

What is Zari Hassan's dating history?

Zari Hassan's romantic life has been the subject of public interest. The socialite was first married to Ivan Semwanga, who reportedly left her everything he owned as the mother of his three children.

Zari was married to the Ugandan-born South African socialite for 12 years. She said that their marriage was toxic and abusive. Zari and Ivan were blessed with three sons, Pinto, Dido, and George Semwanga.

Zari also dated the famous Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, and the two have children together.

Zari Hassan and Shakib Lutaaya confirmed their divorce. Image: zarithebosslady

Source: Instagram

Zari Hassan criticises netizens who beg her for money

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Zari Hassan responded to social media users begging her for money.

The star said that people nowadays were too posh for certain jobs, but begged her for money in her private messages. Zari also shared a story of an employee at her workplace who started at the bottom.

Source: Briefly News