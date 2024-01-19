The Young, Famous and African star Zuri Hassan blasted netizens who beg for money

The star said that people nowadays are too posh for certain jobs but beg her for money in DMs

Zari also shared a story of an employee at her workplace who started at the bottom

Zari Hassan slammed online beggars. Image: @zarithebosslady

Source: Instagram

Young, Famous and African star Zari Hassan went on a rant on social media. This is after the star has her followers speculating that she had surgery done to have new teeth and dimples.

Zari Hassan blasts online beggars

The reality TV star recently made headlines after she defended her husband against online criticism. Zari blasted online beggars who are constantly demanding money from her in her DMs on social media.

In a video posted by an Instagram user, nairobi_gossip_club, she is heard telling netizens to stop what they are doing and seek jobs:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"To the people who are always in my inbox seeking money for food and rent, my issue with you is what will happen tomorrow. Next month you will still need rent. Some of you are even too aggressive and some even issue threats dragging God’s name in their arguments.

"Some people nowadays are to posh for certain jobs, but expect us to give them money. Go find a job."

The social media user captioned the video:

"Zari Hassan’s message to people who keep begging for Money from celebrities."

Netizens respond to Zari

See some of the comments below:

ceo_gatimu agreed with Zari:

"Pure truth. Some people think because you have money it's your responsibility to help them."

don_mordechai wrote:

"if we are blessed lets bless others."

_.tuki said:

"People feel entitled to other people's stuff!!! CRAZY!!"

bonisty_journey shared:

"Let's bless others if we're in a position to help. There are people who work hard but have no money."

am_belladee responded:

"People feel entitled to your money not knowing the effort you put to get that money, let's find sth to do guys , trust me it'll put food on your table, begging is embarrassing."

speranzervictoria replied:

"People work hard for their money and are free to choose whether they want to help you or not. You cannot get angry if people refuse to help you even if they are super rich. She's right, if you want money, Work for it!"

‘Young, Famous & African’: Viewers claim Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba

In a related story, Briefly News reported on fans of the reality series claiming Nadia Nakai is intimidated by Bonang Matheba.

The anticipated second season of Young, Famous & African dropped on 19 May, and fans of the reality TV show have been binge-watching the nine episodes. Bonang Matheba was the new addition to the star-studded cast, and her limited screen time got social media buzzing the whole weekend.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News