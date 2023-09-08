Zari Hassan, also known as Zari The Bosslady, has sparked discussions among her followers after undergoing surgery to enhance her teeth and acquire dimples

Some fans were disappointed with her new appearance, expressing that it didn't impress them

Critics noted that her dimples looked unnatural and made her appear older, with many preferring her previous look

Zari Hassan, popularly known as Zari The Bosslady had her followers talking after allegedly getting surgery to have new teeth and dimples. Peeps said the reality television star's new look is not giving.

‘Young, Famous & African’ star Zari the Bosslady revealed that she had surgery to fix her teeth and dimples. Image: @zarithebosslady

Zari The Bosslady fails to impress with her new face

South African-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari The Bosslady's fans have shared mixed reactions to her new face. The Young, Famous & African star recently shared that she now has the confidence to smile after getting her teeth done. She wrote:

"Me lately since visiting @daryadentalturkey I can teeth for days now"

In another video, fans also noticed that the beautiful mother of five now has dimples. Eagle-eyed fans said the star did not have dimples before, so they concluded that she also had surgery to get the facial feature.

Zari Hassan's dimples get fans talking

Social media users were not impressed by Zari's new dimples. Many said the businesswoman looked beautiful before going under the knife to get some work done. Others noted that the dimples made her look a bit older.

@meriamjemmy said:

"But when did Zari get dimples? "

@pim_blaqlily added:

"I like you more without the dimples "

@eat_stayhealthy commented:

"But wait Zari.. I am your fan and these dimples were not done properly. They do not align. You looked super good without them. Anyways it's just my opinion."

@jad_jiuseppe noted:

"I have been following to see the dimples #social media #beautiful looking."

@marieann_daniels said:

"You were beautiful without the dimples my queen, now you look older."

@miss_pan_maine01 commented:

"I love mama tiffah but dimples are a no for me."

RHOD star Nonku Williams opens up about her surgery journey in candid video: "I want to be real with you"

Nonku Williams is not like many celebrities who have cosmetic surgeries and lie that they work out. The Real Housewives of Durban star recently announced that she is going under the knife to get the perfect body.

Plastic surgery is on the rise in South Africa as many people including celebrities are going under the knife to get the perfect hourglass figures. Although many keep details about their surgeries as top secrets, Nonku Williams decided to be real with her fans and shared her journey.

