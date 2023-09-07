Nadia Nakai was called into order by a bunch of social media users for her rather unusual twerking

Bragga posted a video on her socials with a note to Mega before the 947 Joburg where she and Kairo performed too

Some netizens were not impressed with her bits showing as she jumped on a TikTok challenge as they used to do with her late boyfriend

Nadia Nakai was dragged by social media users who felt that her joining a raunchy twerk challenge was disrespectful. Images: @nadianakai

Nadia Nakai had a great weekend, where she got to wear a fire outfit in tribute to her assassinated boyfriend and do some activities they both enjoyed doing before his tragic death on 10 February.

Nadia Nakai twerks in a tribute note to AKA

She took a video where she twerks in an almost revealing outfit ahead of her 947 Joburg Day performance. She captioned the note to her late lover:

"I hope I make you PRADA me…"

Watch Bragga in action in this post:

Netizens judge Nadia Nakai's dance moves

The Naah Meean rapper had been struggling to cope with the passing of her boyfriend. While some social media users were happy to see her going back to her old self, others were not impressed, dragging the grief-stricken rapper:

@babalwazondi cautioned:

"Next thing uzothi uraytshiwe please staaap."

@phelemkhize34 predicted:

"Kuyobe usufuna indoda nakhu usudunusa futhi."

@joli.garcon__ asked Nadia:

"You honestly think he’d be proud with you clapping cheeks on the internet for everyone's approval?"

@zakhele_rsa imagined:

"Imagine after you just died then your vrou decides to twerk for the streets, would never be me."

@nyakuniproud called her out:

"Let him rest do you think you are the only one who love him think about his mom and his family stop pretending love wangu."

@morenanapo was unpleased:

"This is disgusting."

@famous_uk concluded:

"It’s not s*xy at all."

