Nadia Nakai recently sat down with Bhuda T to discuss various matters in her life and career

The Naaa Meaaan rapper revealed unknown truths about her life and gave more insight into her relationship with AKA

Nadia spoke about the worries she had at the beginning of the relationship and how their love blossomed

Nadia Nakai says she was concerned about how she and AKA came together but credits God for orchestrating it. Images: nadianakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai had a chat on Choppin' It, where she opened up about her relationship with AKA. Bragga spoke about the challenges of maintaining her romance in the public eye while also preserving her career.

Nadia and AKA credit God for their love

The beginning of Nadia and AKA's relationship caught everyone's attention and fuelled the gossip mill due to its timing.

Somewhere in the months following AKA's ex-fiancée Anele Tembe's death, the two rappers found their way to each other and became inseparable. Years prior to their union, Nadia left Cassper Nyovest's record label, Family Tree, to pursue independence.

Word on the street was that Nadia chose AKA over Cassper but Nadia and AKA believe it was all God's doing.

"It could only have been God who brought us together the way that we did."

Nadia says she helped AKA deal with the trauma of Anele's passing though she didn't know how to be there for him. Bragga says that she was the only one AKA wanted in his space and he led her in prayer.

She went on to say that she appreciates the time they had together and is at a point where she doesn't cry as often as she did despite the loneliness.

Nadia drunk-tweeted through her grief

Following AKA's tragic killing, Nadia found herself posting a series of sad late-night tweets on her Twitter account, sparking concern for her wellbeing. Bragga felt like she had no one to help her deal with her loss and had to do it on her own.

The rapper addressed her demon time tweets, saying that she posted most of them while drunk and that followers should give her a break.

"You're sometimes gonna get tweets where I'm saying bull#$%, and please just give me grace because I'm dealing with a lot."

This was a time when Nadia felt alone and lost as she also avoided public settings. Briefly News shared Nadia's revelation about reconnecting with her father during her healing period.

Nadia is embraced by AKA's family

AKA's passing gained Nadia a new family as the Forbes clan welcomed her with open arms even before the rapper died.

Nadia grew a tight bond with AKA's family and often spent time with AKA's daughter Kairo. Briefly News recently reported on Bragga's close bond with DJ Zinhle.

