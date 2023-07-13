A close acquaintance of the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes has re-shared an old picture of Nadia Nakai and AKA

Bragga posted the photo on Twitter in 2014, but it recently resurfaced and left legions of AKA's fans gushing

The couple had been getting serious before AKA's untimely passing in February this year

Netizens were left gushing over the old picture from nine years ago. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai and the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes know each other from way back when.

This old picture which has resurfaced on social media proves this.

Nadia Nakai left blushing over the old picture with AKA from 9 years ago

A close friend of AKA's @ZadokZA, re-shared the post. It was shared by the Naa Mean rapper in 2014.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nadia gushed at this throwback picture.

Netizens weigh on this throwback, some claim the spark started during this time

Fans have shared their thoughts on this throwback photo.

@BraTsopo said:

"Always was meant to be."

@Maleratom_1 said:

"The love he deserved!!!

@QueOrSomething said:

"Shame, bet she wishes they had gotten closer back then so she’d have more time with him!"

@Thabo_Ramphisa said:

"Always been a fan, but you were loyal."

@SA_Ngubane_

"Always been a fan neh."

@Vanei_Sonneblom said:

"Destiny."

@ThinggTu said:

"Ngithi 'Lost then I found you!'"

Nadia Nakai showers Kairo Forbes with love for her birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai showered Kairo Forbes with love for her eighth birthday.

Bragga penned a heartfelt letter to Kairo declaring her love for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News