South African rapper Nadia Nakai has declared on social media that she is done with romantic relationships

The shocking revelation came after she lost her boyfriend AKA outside Wish Restaurant in Durban

Mzansi people told Nadia that it was okay to heal from the assassination before looking for a new man

Nadia Nakai has made it clear that she will never fall in love again after the death of her boyfriend AKA.

Nadia Nakai says she's done with love after AKA's assassination. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

AKA was murdered on 10 February outside the now-closed Wish restaurant in Durban. ZAlebs reported that it was an assassination, and the people suspected of committing the crime were arrested but freed on bail.

Nadia Nakai shares her honest opinion on love after losing AKA

It hasn't even been a year since AKA died, but Nadia has already decided to spend the rest of her life alone.

On Twitter, the Dangerous hitmaker stated:

"I’ve been so unlucky with love. I’m never doing it again."

Mzansi shares advice with Nadia Nakai

Many people gathered in Nadia's comments, and they tried to persuade her not to give up on love.

@TintswaloTrue1 said:

"Pray about it. All will be well. Aargh, man I'm sorry "

@Don_sech shared:

"It will get better in time."

@MoleleLolo posted:

"Move on nana. He would have done the same thing."

@kdyorke replied:

"Do it again. Life is full of risks."

@NtxndoZAR commented:

"You were loved. There's no need to put so much guilt and pressure on your self. Take time to heal, and you'll be alright."

@nguvi_ wrote:

"I know you feel like this now but, you will feel loved again. AKA loved you dearly, and love will find you again. God will not forsake you."

@OfentseShezi added:

"You will find love again Mama. You are a beautiful person inside and out. Don’t give up on love and when it finally happens, embrace it."

Nadia Nakai and AKA's love life in a nutshell

According to The South African, Nadia has seen it all when it comes to love, which is possibly why she tweeted that she's done with it.

When she started dating AKA, everything fit like a glove, and losing him was painful. Fortunately, AKA's family has been by her side throughout.

Nadia is often invited to The Forbes' family gatherings, and they share family photos online, and it is comforting that they consider her family despite the son's death.

