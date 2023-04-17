South African rapper Nadia Nakai and house producer DJ Zinhle spent time with the family of slain rapper AKA

The media personalities shared images of their day out with AKA's family, including his parents and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo, on social media

AKA, an award-winning musician and media personality, was murdered on February 10, 2023, in Durban

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle share pics with the Forbes family. Images: @djzinhle @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Nadia Nakai, and house producer, DJ Zinhle recently took time out to spend with the family of slain rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. Taking to social media, the media personalities posted snaps of their day with the Forbes family, including AKA and Dj Zinhle's daughter, Kairo.

Nadia Nakai share pics from her day out with the Forbes family

Nakai, the deceased's girlfriend, posted pictures of the families' day out alongside AKA's parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes.

Posting on Instagram, Nadia wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"What is Collateral Beauty? The very idea of collateral beauty is that no matter how dark or how difficult the time is, there is something beautiful that is happening right there. You just have to look ❤️"

Zinhle shares pics with Kairo and Nadia alongside the Forbes

DJ Zinhle shared images of the family gathering on her Instagram page:

Lynn Forbes spending time with Nadia, DJ Zinhle and family

Lynn Forbes, the mother of the slain rapper, shared a picture of her own with a heartwarming caption as the family deals with the beloved musician's death.

Lynn said:

"My mother never taught me how to love - she showed me ❤️"

On February 10, 2023, news of South African rapper AKA's murder rocked the nation. Supa Mega, an award-winning musician and media personality, was in Durban at the time of his death. The culprits are yet to be brought to book.

Nadia Nakai talks about her hopes to move on after AKA's death, Mzansi reacts: "You'll find love again"

In a previous article, Briefly News reported Nadia Nakai's opening up about her hopes of moving on after AKA.

In a bold tweet, Nadia Nakai has addressed that she does not plan to spend the rest of her life alone. Nadia was candid about her plans for a committed relationship.

In the tweet, Nadia drew a comparison to her grandmother. The rapper's grandmother is used to being alone, but that's not something she wants for herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News