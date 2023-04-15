In a bold tweet, Nadia Nakai has addressed that she does not plan to spend the rest of her life alone. Nadia was candid about her plans for a committed relationship.

Nadia Nakai would like to move on after AKA’s death. Image: Nadia Nakai

Source: Instagram

In the tweet, Nadia drew a comparison to her grandmother. The rapper's grandmother is used to being alone, but that's not something she wants for herself.

Nadia Nakai shares with Mzansi her hopes to find someone in the future

The MC clearly stated that being a "lone wolf" is not a personal failure. However, she hopes to find a life partner after the murder of her boyfriend, AKA.

See the Tweet here:

South Africa tells Nadia Nakai she will find the strength to move on from AKA's Death

After she shared her reflections, a flood of support and condolences poured in for Nadia. As a result of her raw honesty, many people came forward to offer her encouragement.

Briefly News put together the best comments:

@Yenziwe_98 offered love from AKA's fans:

"Right now, it might seem impossible, but someday you'll find the will to move on. You'll have us even then, okay? The Megacy is here to shower you with his love. We're not enough, but we'll try."

@tebzapapi told her to look to the future:

"You won't live your life alone, Nana. when you are ready to breathe again. Father God will restore you and make you whole again."

@jjkroyaltee understood her pain:

"I always say that unless you’ve lost a loved one, you can’t really relate to the pain. The longing to hear their voice, hug them, and touch them can drive someone crazy. Every day, you relive the pain. It’s mentally exhausting. Three years later, the pain is still fresh. I'm praying for you."

@Notthisagain16 gave her hope:

"You'll find love again Nadia."

Aka: Nadia Nakai turns to God after her BAE Supa Mega was assassinated in Durban: "I'm leaning in fully"

Earlier this week, the Dangerous hitmaker discussed her strategy for getting over AKA's murder. Briefly News reported that Nadia had turned to God to cope.

Nadia made the statement:

"Even in my pain I see God so much. God knows my anger, but even in that I know He’s got me & always has."

Once again, Mzansi rallied behind the singer to offer support. One thing is clear: Nadia will not be alone in her journey.

