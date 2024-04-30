Briefly News took a look at the late boxing legend Dingaan Thobela's tumultuous relationships with women

The late South African boxing legend was in a romantic relationship with former model Basetsana Kumalo

The couple began dating when Basetsana was 16-years-old, and Dingaan was then 28-years-old

A look at the late Dingaan Thobela's love life. Image: @basetsanakumalo, @snl24

South Africans are mourning the death of our very own boxing champion and legend, Dingaan "Rose Of Soweto" Thobela. Briefly News recently took a look at the late star's love life.

Inside Dingaan Thobela's romantic past

Tributes have been pouring in for the late boxing legend Dingaan Thobela, who passed away on Monday, 29 April 2024, at the age of 57. The star was found dead at his home in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

Recently, Briefly News reported on Thobela's tumultuous relationships with women, and the one that was in the public eye was his romance with the former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo.

The pair started off dating when Kumalo was 16 years old and Thobela was 28 years old. Basetsana later confessed that Dingaan used to physically abuse her throughout their relationship.

During her interview previously at PowerFM in 2019, the former beauty queen would often hit her with closed fits, and he once left her battered and bloodied.

She said:

"The last straw was when he pointed a gun at me. It was a shame. I was a celebrated public figure, but privately, I was beaten up."

Power FM shared interview videos of Basetsana Kumalo's interview on their Twitter (X) page in 2019.

They wrote:

"In her memoir, Bassie: My Journey of Hope, businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo reflects on the abuse she says she suffered at the hands of former boxer Dingaan Thobela, a painful pregnancy loss she suffered and how she built her empire."

See the below:

