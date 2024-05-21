A video of ladies shaking their booties in their traditional clothing left many people amused

The clip captured the attention of online users, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

Women shaking their booties at an event amused netizens on the internet, and the clip went viral online.

A video showing African women twerking in their traditional attire. Image: Africa_Archives

African women twerking at an event

The footage shared by Africa Archives on Twitter, now known as X, shows a group of women dressed in the same African print as they shacked their booties at an event. The ladies' twerking left many people laughing and amused.

Africa Archives's video became a hit on the social media platform, gathering over 724K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within one day of its publication.

Take a look at the women breaking it down on the dance floor below:

People react to women's twerk video

Online users rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the ladies's dance moves, saying:

Father of Light said:

"Twerking originated in Africa."

Mista hella added:

"Fertility dances are natural human behaviour around the world."

User cracked a joke, saying:

"That sundress must have gone double platinum in the hood."

Foxy was amused by the clip, adding:

"This where I’m really from. Take me back to the motherland. They throwing that thing."

Bishop loved it:

"Beautiful traditional dance."

Nomadic_life shared

"Tanzanian traditional music is one of my favourites. There is a movie called Chuma on YouTube that has some good traditional Tanzanian music on it."

