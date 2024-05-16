Nkosazana Daughter’s Twerking Video Sparks Debate: “Her Body Is Bodying”

Amapiano singing sensation Nkosazana Daughter shared a viral video of herself twerking

The video divided many people, with many questioning whether she nailed the dance or not

The Keneilwe singer caused controversy with her dance moves because some netizens judged her

Whenever a female artist shows off some skin on the internet, netizens will find something negative to say. Such was the case for Amapiano's singing sensation Nkosazana Daughter, who faced criticism for twerking online.

Nkosazana Daughter stirred controversy with her twerking moves. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Amapiano star makes sultry dance moves

Keneilwe singer Nkosazana Daughter posted a viral video where she is twerking and doing other sultry dance moves.

The video was posted by @MDNnewss, and the comments section was divided.

Mzansi drags Nkosazana Daughter

Reacting to the video, many people questioned Nkosazana's decision to do the dance. While others deliberated whether she nailed the dance or not, others lauded her body.

@Sigujana_ZA:

"Every day, these ladies give us stress."

@Thabo_Tshisi:

"Her body is bodying."

@ishy_msipa:

"No matter what...most female artists end up with videos like this. WHY?"

@TheGeopol:

"South Africans need to understand the concerto of professionalism and stop self-sabotaging. Nkosazana Daughter has talent; there’s no need for her to strip dance like Pearl, etc."

@TMNLMNKRL:

"Someone told them about multiple streams of income, and they never looked back."

@MalekTrendz:

"She got the perfect body and dance move."

@shukrani_:

"Once they start shaking the back, they just can't dance."

@Melusi_Mokone:

"Everything is dancing nowadays huh??"

@messenger_iam:

"Unfortunately, this sells nowadays. We found it like that, and we will die and leave it like that."

@DRMaradonaMazwi:

"Was there a need for her to take her pants down and show off?"

Nkosazana Daughter addresses critics over dance moves

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Nkosazana Daughter's recent dance video on TikTok sparked controversy as fans criticised her dancing skills, with some suggesting she should stick to singing.

Despite negative comments, Nkosazana Daughter defended herself, stating that she dances for fun and not to please anyone. In addition, social media users responded negatively to her selection of black sneakers, contributing to the online discussion.

