Nkosazana Daughter decided that 2024 is the year she makes huge lifestyle changes. The Keneilwe hitmaker shared a video of herself at the gym and received encouragement from her followers to lead a healthier life.

Nkosazana Daughter hits the gym

Amaphutha hitmaker, Nkosazana Daughter is starting the year off on a good note and taking better care of herself.

For many, December is a time to let loose and eat to your heart's content without a care in the world. For Nkosazana Daughter, who has been doing countless shows throughout the festive season, maintaining your stamina while on stage is the key to being a great performer.

The singer is seemingly in her "new year, new me" era after posting a video of her gym session, and encouraging her followers to prioritise their health:

"Dedicate this year to yourself."

Mzansi cheers Nkosazana Daughter on

Netizens are proud of Nkosazana Daughter for making better lifestyle choices and acted as her cheerleaders in the comments section.

Previously, fans couldn't help but praise her lovely voice during her studio session with Master KG.

setjoapelo advised:

"Don't forget to cut sugar and pap. It helps speed up weight loss."

jerry_vester cheered:

"Get it, girl!"

rickelz77_man_of_steel praised:

"Way to go, my love!"

patrifyde was proud:

"I am so happy and proud of you, my sister. People are not willing to MAKE time for that. Keep well and be fit always. Your well-being should be taken care of."

real_simfuze was happy:

"Love this for you, mama."

mah_radebe was impressed:

"I need your workout routine cause wow, you've been looking fire!"

zacksmpho asked:

"Where's your instructor, you seem to be struggling there."

Nkosazana Daughter fires back at trolls

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nkosazana Daughter's response to trolls criticising her dance moves and fashion sense.

The singer told the haters that she was not looking to impress or please anyone, and danced for fun, not approval.

