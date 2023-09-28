Singer Nkosazana Daughter's recent dance video on TikTok sparked controversy as fans criticised her dancing skills, with some suggesting she should stick to singing

Despite negative comments, Nkosazana Daughter defended herself, stating that she dances for fun and not to please anyone

Additionally, her choice of black sneakers also received backlash from social media users, adding to the online debate

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nkosazana Daughter recently divided social media with her dance moves. The singer posted a short clip showing off her dancing skills, but some fans quickly shared negative comments.

Nkosazana Daughter was trolled for her dance moves and big sneakers. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter divides TikTok with her dance skills

Social media users seemingly feel like Nkosazana Daughter should stick to singing and leave dancing for those who can. This conversation started when the star took to her TikTok page to share a short clip of her dancing session.

The now-viral video attracted several comments from fans who were saying she is not a good dancer. The star fired back saying she was not dancing to please anyone. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The problem with people like you is that you think we are not human and for that, we must be robots. No lala I don’t do anything to please no one, just having fun."

The fashionable singer flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a body-hugging black two-piece. She also rocked black sneakers that received criticism from the trolls.

Fans roast Nkosazana Daughter for her dance moves and shoes

Social media users made it clear that they were not feeling Nkosazana Daughter's dance moves. Many accused the singer of trying too hard. Others were focused on her sneakers saying they looked too big.

@Nakedi@007 said:

"I'm concerned about the shoe size, ungu baba wase ndlini."

@Quinten363 added:

"Beautiful, just worried nge mahindra shoe."

@Zamahladyzeemnandi commented:

"The dance is not coming to play."

Buckz added:

"You better than someone we know."

@User447820563935 commented:

"Size 42 I love you."

Londie London’s live performance is not make sure once again: “Someone needs to be honest with her”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Londie London recently got dragged online after social media users said that her live performance was not make sure.

You might have the greatest singing voice behind the mic at the studio, but when it comes to singing live on stage, your performance can glitch, or you can even be off-key.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News