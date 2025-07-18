Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Du Plessis vs. Chimaev fight

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, both unbeaten in the UFC, will collide for the middleweight crown on 16 August in Chicago

Rockhold has explained how he believes the fight between the two will be won and lost

A former UFC champion, who trained with both the current UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis, and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, has shared his insights on their upcoming fight, set for August 16 in Chicago.

A former UFC champion has shared his insights on the upcoming fight, set for August 16 in Chicago.

Source: Getty Images

Both fighters remain undefeated in the UFC, with Du Plessis having beaten Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland on two occasions, and Robert Whittaker. Chimaev, meanwhile, has secured back-to-back wins over former champions Kamaru Usman and Whittaker.

Chimaev could be Dricus’ biggest test so far, as he has only reached the third round twice in his career. According to former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, he wonders whether Du Plessis will manage to survive the first two rounds of the fight, as Chimaev is known to be a fast starter.

What did Luke Rockhold say about Chimaev?

“He’s a wrestler. He’s a grappler. He’s gonna get relentless pressure. He’s gonna start fast and hard. Can Dricus take [those first two rounds? That’s what life’s about for his opponents. Can he withstand the barrage? Because he’s gonna break you..," Rockhold said of Chimaev on Submission Radio.

If the South African survives the early storm, he stands a much greater chance of defeating Chimaev. Rockhold emphasised that Du Plessis is tough, and if Chimaev fails to finish him in the early rounds, the fight could slip away in the champion’s favour.

"You gotta dominate him (Du Plessis) from start to finish, or you gotta finish him early. I just don’t see how Khamzat’s gonna keep that pressure. His intensity, you can only keep that for so long. That’s not five-round material,” Rockhold claimed.

Championship credentials and growing reputation

Du Plessis has emerged as a unique force in the UFC’s middleweight division. Though his fighting style often appears unorthodox, the South African remains unbeaten inside the Octagon and captured the middleweight title from Sean Strickland in 2024. He has since successfully defended the belt twice.

Chimaev finally gets his shot at the gold

Chimaev, long touted as a future champion, has remained unbeaten since joining the UFC but has faced setbacks due to injuries and health issues. Despite his inconsistent appearances, the Chechen-born Swede has thrilled fans with his aggressive style, securing eight victories in the Octagon, six of them by stoppage.

His most recent bout was a statement win, submitting former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the first round at UFC 308, a performance that earned the 2024’s Submission of the Year honours and finally propelled him into a title shot.

Dricus Du Plessis has emerged as a unique force in the UFC's middleweight division.

Source: Getty Images

