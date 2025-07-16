Monnapule Saleng has spoken out for the first time after his loan move to newly promoted Orbit College

The winger hadn't played since December, and fan speculation around his Orlando Pirates future has finally been put to rest

Supporters flooded his Instagram with love, while reports suggest the star has been battling depression and feeling undervalued at Pirates

Monnapule Saleng has finally broken his silence following his surprise loan move from Orlando Pirates to newly promoted Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Orbit College.

Monnapule Saleng Says “Recharge and Come Back Stronger” After Pirates Loan Move

The Bafana Bafana winger took to Instagram with a telling post, sharing a series of snaps in his new kit. The post was paired with a short, reflective caption that hinted at a player regrouping and resetting:

“Take your time, recharge and come back stronger.”

Saleng's move, confirmed by Orbit College last week, ended weeks of speculation around his future. The 26-year-old had not featured for the Buccaneers since December last year in a CAF Champions League clash against Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

How did the fans react to Saleng's post?

The comments section lit up with emotional messages from supporters:

@sbo_mkhatshwana:

“Thina fans, we love and miss you. You’ll always be one of us.”

@thatoya_ndaba:

“Original Saleng. Original talent. Miss seeing you in action, boy.”

@pule_sa:

“Yes, boy! What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. We learn every day. Salute, mdlali.” –

@miss_tk_mokoena:

“Very pleased we’ll see you back in action. It’s been a while. You’re a national asset, Njaka. Injury-free season ahead.”

@mzansi_sportfan:

“I see you coming back in the January window. Good luck!”

These messages reflect just how loved and respected Saleng is not just by Pirates faithful, but South African football fans across the country.

Once a breakout star for the Soweto giants, Saleng’s role at Pirates seemed to fade as the months went by, and fans noticed his absence long before the official announcement of the loan.

Whether this move to Orbit College marks a permanent shift or a temporary detour remains to be seen. What’s clear is that Monnapule Saleng is using this moment to reset, on his terms, with a hunger that’s far from gone.

Monnapule Saleng’s Orlando Pirates struggles.

Briefly News previously reported that Saleng has been grappling with depression, a situation reportedly worsened by tensions at Orlando Pirates.

