South Africa’s Venezuelan Makhoti, Black Coffee’s girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez, won hearts when she spoke one of the country’s languages. Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez have been serving couple goals of late, and their latest interaction was nothing short of sweet.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ and his Venezuelan model girlfriend have been spending time together lately. From keeping their relationship low-key, the couple has been showing off their love, and their interactions have left Mzansi swooning.

Black Coffee's girlfriend speaks isiZulu

Black Coffee took to his verified Facebook account on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, and shared a video of his girlfriend inside a private jet.

In the video, Victoria Gonzalez tells Black Coffee that she’s hungry in isiZulu, stating, “Ilambile,” to which Black Coffee playfully asks, “How much?” and Victoria responds, “Kakhulu”, which means very much.

After their brief interaction, she repeats the phrase, saying:

“Ilambile kakhulu.”

Victoria Gonzalez then goes on to say she is hungry in her native Spanish.

The adorable moment soon found its way to X after social media user @Am_Blujay reshared the clip with the caption:

“Black Coffee's girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez trying out South African local language 😂😂”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Victoria Gonzalez speaking isiZulu

In the comments section, netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some giving the relationship their stamp of approval while others expressed disapproval. The conversation centred around the pros and cons of interracial relationships.

Here is a snapshot of what people are saying about the clip:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“Grootman won here 🔥🔥”

@beegsbvda argued:

“Being with somebody you can’t share a vernacular language with must be so tough 😭 coz they literally can’t experience a huge part of you… your family, your culture, your lifestyle, your history, your family’s history, the experiences of your community, your memories 😭 so much.”

@RealMofokeng shared:

“Not co-signing this. South Africa has about 11 million females between the 21 and 35 age range. Let’s say 70% are married, disabled or have issues. Coffee has access to 3.3 million beautiful, friendly and fertile sisters from which to pick.”

@khaalulu said:

“She won’t be making videos complaining when electricity hasn’t been paid for.”

@kelevra_bd69 claimed:

“This is how you know a woman is in love, when she starts learning your language to impress.”

DJ Black Coffee's Venezuelan girlfriend charmed Mzansi after speaking isiZulu. Image: realblackcoffee, victoriagonzalezzg

Victoria Gonzalez bonds with Black Coffee's mom

Things seem to be getting serious between DJ Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez.

Briefly News reported that Victoria Gonzalez met Black Coffee's mother, Faith Dandala, and the rest of his family in June 2025.

The photos showcase that Victoria Gonzalez helped Black Coffee’s only daughter roller skate. Gonzalez also had some quality time with the top DJ’s mother. A photo showed the two of them smiling while looking at a phone in Victoria's hands. In a video shared with the photos, Victoria Gonzalez also met Black Coffee’s dogs.

