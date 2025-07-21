A hilarious TikTok video went viral, featuring a Mzansi grandmother prank-calling her best friend

South Africans couldn't stop laughing at a hilarious TikTok video featuring a grandmother pranking her best friend by saying she missed Nelson Mandela.

Mzansi can’t stop laughing after a hilarious TikTok video showed a grandmother pranking her best friend about her well-being, with an unexpected punchline that left viewers both emotional and amused.

The video, posted by TikTok user @athah_m on 20 July 2025, features the grandmother being prompted by her granddaughter to prank-call her bestie. At first, the elderly woman tells her friend that she’s not feeling well. With genuine concern over the phone, the friend reacts, asking what’s wrong. After building up the suspense, the gogo finally reveals the reason that she misses Nelson Mandela.

Set during Mandela Month, the video lands perfectly in the middle of a season focused on legacy, humanity and remembrance, but with a humorous twist that won over South African hearts. The video is captioned:

“Oh, I love this friendship. 🥹❤️‍🩹 I asked my granny to prank her bestie and say she misses Mandela.”

Grandma's hilarious prank celebrates friendship and Mandela's values

What makes the video even more special is the glimpse into the bond between elderly friends and the role of generational love, as the granddaughter is the mastermind behind the prank. The light-hearted moment also comes as a nod to the values Mandela stood for: connection, compassion, and joy.

Celebrities like Natasha Thahane have also hopped onto this viral challenge, further cementing it as a beloved internet moment. But it’s this granny’s comedic timing that’s set the bar high. With more than 300,000 views and growing, the video continues to spread laughter and love, a reminder that joy knows no age, and that the best kind of friendship is the one you can laugh with, even in Mandela Month.

Mzansi reacted to the hilarious TikTok video

Memories Designs (Pty) Ltd asked:

"So y’all are not gonna mention how beautiful Gogo is?"

Amethyst laughed:

"As for 'ukhumbula uRholihlahla.'"

Lisathimna_tobo_ wrote:

"I lost it at 'ndikhumbula uMandela.'"

Tinager said:

"Mambhele is so patient with her. Such a gem."

Nosipho Mahlanguza commented:

"Real actors never got the chance, yaz."

SiphesihleTee said:

"'iPhone uyivulelwe ubani?' Your best friend knows you!"

Ma Vilakazi added:

"'Ndikhumbule Mandela.'"

Musa Zwelakhe Cele commented:

"'Next thing… ndikhumbule uMandela.'"

Nono said:

"Why is she acting like she’s being watched?"

Lip wrote:

"'Kuye kwatheni ngoku.'"

Zannie Lamuni asked:

"'iPhone uyivulelwe ngubani?'"

Thole laseGubazi asked:

"Did I hear correctly? Ugogo said, 'Eiy Mpumi mfana'?"

Check out the TikTok video below

