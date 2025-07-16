A clever prank video where the wife made a fork appear to float in her husband's pasta bowl when viral

The American husband was left stunned when he noticed his wife's fork seemingly hovering above her noodles

The viral video received over 1,200 reactions as viewers praised the wife's creativity

A woman shared a video showing how she pranked her husband. Images: @TheLoganFamily

Source: Facebook

A South African woman has left her American husband completely baffled with a brilliant floating fork prank that has social media users in stitches.

@TheLoganFamily, an interracial couple known for their fun content living in the Western Cape, shared the hilarious video on 15th July with the caption:

"He was shook 🤣," showing how a simple kitchen trick can create pure magic.

In the video, the wife demonstrates her clever setup by slicing a potato and inserting two kitchen sticks into it. She then places the potato in a bowl with the sticks positioned just above the rim, balancing a fork horizontally on the sticks. After draping pasta over the fork and sticks to hide the support system, the floating fork illusion is complete.

The prank unfolds perfectly as the couple sits down for their meal. The wife pretends to hold her fork in the air before telling her husband she'll be back, leaving what appears to be a floating fork suspended over her pasta. Her American husband's reaction is priceless as he moves closer to inspect the impossible sight.

A woman shared a video showing how she pulled a floating fork prank on her husband. Images: @TheLoganFamily

Source: Facebook

Viewers love the creativity

The floating fork prank received over 1,200 reactions and numerous comments from amused viewers:

@chris.abdine laughed:

"I would trip out so hard had that been me 😂🤣💦"

@adriaan.moses teased:

"She's beating you, homeza!"

@christine.matjila was entertained:

"I'm dead 😂🤣"

@malume.biggy expressed amusement:

"😭😂😂😂"

Benefits of fun in marriages

According to the USU Extension, playing together as a couple serves many important functions beyond just having fun. Research shows that playful activities increase bonding, communication, conflict resolution, and relationship satisfaction between partners.

Play can promote spontaneity when life becomes routine and serves as a reminder of positive relationship history. Having fun together helps couples feel positive emotions, which increases relationship satisfaction and gives hope when working through difficult challenges.

Some studies have found that having fun together is the most important factor in developing friendship, commitment, and overall marital satisfaction. As Plato once said,

"You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation."

Couples often start relationships with lots of fun activities, but lose that spark over time due to work, responsibilities, and daily challenges. However, making time for play is essential for maintaining a strong, healthy relationship.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

