An American man filmed his girlfriend's terrifying reaction after she woke up to find a large snake curled up right next to her

The prank went too far when the snake hissed and prepared to strike, causing the woman to panic

Mental health experts warn that using snakes to frighten people can be extremely dangerous

A young man pranked his partner with a real snake, and people started calling him out on his behaviour.

An American woman got the shock of her life when she woke up to discover a big snake sharing her bed, all thanks to her boyfriend's dangerous prank that left viewers questioning his judgment. The terrifying moment was captured on video and shared widely, sparking serious conversations about the risks of using animals to scare people.

Content creator @jaypgf recorded the heart-stopping prank where he placed a snake in bed with his sleeping girlfriend, filming her reaction as she slowly woke up completely unaware of her slithery bedmate.

The footage shows the woman stirring in bed, still half asleep and oblivious to the danger beside her. As she moves around, the snake ends up between her arms when she lifts herself up. The peaceful moment quickly turns to terror when the snake hisses and gets ready to attack, finally alerting the woman to its presence.

Her reaction is pure panic as she screams:

"No, get it, get it, get it away babe, get it away!" repeatedly until her boyfriend starts laughing.

He then begins pulling the snake's body to remove it from the bed, treating the whole situation like a joke.

The video suggests the woman had previously mentioned wanting a pet snake, which gave her boyfriend the idea for this dangerous prank. However, surprising someone with a live snake while they're vulnerable and half-asleep crosses serious safety lines.

An American woman got the short end of the stick when she woke up to find a snake in her bed.

Viewers react to the prank

Viewers were split between finding the prank funny and being concerned about the woman's safety and the couple's relationship.

@a_robins.nest observed:

"The snake loves her though."

@richbluez admitted:

"💀 I would go ahead and fall out of the bed to the street 😂"

@iam.quana shared:

"My whole soul would've left my body 😂😂😂"

@ja.ne.shu.wa_ declared:

"Whole relationship ended just like that!!!!"

@.toopretty.rere. stated:

"Idc, we would have been doneeeeee!!! I don't play them type of games."

@nai_marie_40 warned:

"Baby, there would be no more us... Pulling some stunts like this."

Why snake pranks can be seriously harmful

According to the Cleveland Clinic, many people suffer from ophidiophobia, an extreme, overwhelming fear of snakes that goes far beyond normal caution. This anxiety disorder can cause severe physical symptoms, including rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, nausea, and even panic attacks.

People with ophidiophobia may experience intense anxiety just from seeing pictures of snakes or hearing them mentioned. The condition can interfere with daily life, causing people to avoid certain places or activities. For someone with this phobia, waking up next to a real snake could trigger a medical emergency.

Even for people without specific snake fears, pranks involving potentially dangerous animals can cause lasting trauma. The surprise element removes the person's ability to prepare mentally or physically for the encounter, making the experience far more frightening and potentially harmful.

Healthcare professionals stress that ophidiophobia often develops from traumatic experiences with snakes, meaning pranks like this could actually create lifelong fears in previously unafraid people.

Watch the Instagram video here

