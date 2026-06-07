A South African bodybuilder and life transformation coach clapped back at steroid accusations by crediting his physique to a lifetime of eating pap and vleis

Caleb Kotze said growing up in South Africa means eating more meat than most people see in a week

South Africans immediately related, with many saying they never understood why people abroad obsess over hitting protein goals

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A South African bodybuilder. Images: calebkotze_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A South African bodybuilder has hit back at commenters accusing him of using steroids. Caleb Kotze, who coaches clients through his platform One Collective SA, posted the clip on 12 May 2026. He said:

"It's not steroids, it's pap and vleis. I'm South African, born and raised. I got big by eating pap and vleis my whole life. My dinner plate is 90% meat. As South Africans we don't take shortcuts... We're having a braai every day and eating more meat than you've ever seen in your life."

Why the South African diet works

Caleb's point has science behind it. Protein is what muscles are built from. Every time you train, your muscles experience small tears and need protein to repair and grow back stronger. Natural lifters need roughly 1.6 to 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight each day to support that process.

South Africans who grow up eating red meat, chicken and boerewors regularly are already hitting those numbers without thinking about it. The meat is also largely unprocessed compared to what people in countries like the US or UK consume, meaning more of the nutritional value stays intact.

According to research, steroids work differently. They mimic testosterone and force the body to keep building muscle far beyond what your genetics would naturally allow, even without perfect training or diet.

They also carry serious health risks, including heart strain, liver damage and hormone disruption. Protein does none of that. It just gives your body the raw materials it needs to do its job.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi loves the bodybuilder's message

South Africans had plenty to say, with many expats saying they missed home on the Instagram page:

@miss.pingy said:

"As a South African 🇿🇦, my lazy meal is pap and eggs 😋"

@x.lanzi wrote:

"All my friends in Dubai are obsessed with hitting their protein goals. As a South African, I never understood this 😂😂 wdym hit your protein goals?! We're braaing every day, lmao."

@lucielafrenchie said:

"I love this."

@ric_owen_ added:

"Snacks is boerewors and chicken is salad."

@arl_ene_ wrote:

"I never understood why everyone in America is so obsessed with protein. It's because the meat is so processed that they don't get the nutritional value from it. Viva Saffa, I miss my country dearly!"

A young man in a hoodie. Images: calebkotze_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

More on SA food culture

Briefly News recently reported that braai essentials are getting more expensive across South Africa, and the latest price index has many worried.

recently reported that braai essentials are getting more expensive across South Africa, and the latest price index has many worried. A Midrand baking school went viral after sharing what five of their students managed to create in just two weeks.

Hundreds of people lined up at a massive farm braai in Orania at this year's karnavaal and the video of how it all came together had South Africans impressed.

Source: Briefly News