MrBeast, the most-subscribed individual on YouTube, announced his wedding on Instagram on 21 July 2026

The American content creator and philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson married his South African partner, Thea Donaldson

Millions of fans flooded the post with congratulations after the couple shared photos from their special day

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American YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson has officially married his South African partner, Thea. Image: @mrbeats

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has officially tied the knot. The American content creator and philanthropist married his South African girlfriend, Thea, on 21 July 2026, and the internet could not get enough. Donaldson shared photos from the wedding on his verified Instagram account, showing the couple dressed beautifully for their big day. He captioned the post with a simple but heartfelt message: "I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️ and it was the best day of my life ❤️❤️❤️."

MrBeast's rise to the top

Donaldson is widely recognised as the richest and most-subscribed individual creator on YouTube, with over 500 million subscribers across his channels. Beyond his viral videos, he has built a reputation as one of the most generous public figures online, having donated millions of dollars to individuals, communities and charitable causes around the world. His new wife, now referred to by fans as MrsBeast, is South African, a detail that caught the attention of many followers across the continent.

See the Instagram wedding post that sent the internet into a frenzy below:

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Mzansi celebrates the power couple

The post quickly gained popularity, with viewers from around the world sending their love to the newlyweds:

User @jmjdrills said:

"Bravo to both of you 🔥."

User @yesithebear wrote:

"What a beautiful couple!! Congratulations 🎉."

User @danirober6000 shared:

"You deserve everything. Love you, Jimmy 👏❤️."

User @addie_eilee commented:

"What a beautiful couple! Congratulations to you and @thea 👩‍❤️‍👨."

User @achillesur joked:

"You jumped into the water at last!! Blessings ❤️🔥."

User @robin.nan said:

"So beautiful."

3 Briefly News articles about weddings

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Popular influencer Bianca Coster's friend shared a video of her wedding, which impressed many viewers who loved the beautiful representation of Swati culture.

A local bride named Samu stunned social media users by reciting her Zulu wedding vows in an accent that sounded like a Caucasian woman speaking isiZulu.

Source: Briefly News