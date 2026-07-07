Influencer Bianca Coster went viral after stunning footage of her traditional wedding in eSwatini surfaced online

The beautiful cultural celebration was shared on TikTok, showcasing breathtaking décor and vibrant custom garments

The clip racked up massive views as fans flooded social media to compliment the wedding's gorgeous aesthetics

A popular digital creator has become the talk of social media after breathtaking glimpses of her special day surfaced online. Image: @okaysebi

Source: TikTok

A viral video showcasing the gorgeous traditional wedding ceremony of popular influencer Bianca Coster has taken social media by storm. The beautiful celebration took place in the scenic landscapes of eSwatini and left onlookers completely captivated by the couple's flawless execution of traditional elegance.

A celebration of culture and heritage

The stunning footage, shared on Bianca's friend, TikTok user @okaysebi, on 6 July 2026, details a masterclass in modern-traditional fusion. From traditional Swati attire to synchronised cultural dances and grand musical performances, every element of the day honoured the region's rich roots. Coster and her groom looked absolutely radiant, effortlessly matching the immaculate neutral-themed reception tent and the vibrant attire worn by their joyful guests.

Watch the stunning eSwatini wedding in the TikTok video below:

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Mzansi reacts to Bianca's wedding

The comment section was quickly flooded with praise from adoring social media users who labelled the event a visual masterpiece.

User @Dolled commented:

"Ohhh, Bianca deserves this thleng. Congratulations to her 🥰."

User @Miss_Gwams asked:

"Who are these adorable people 😍?"

User @Mokwena 🇧🇼🇧🇼 said:

"I thought the bride and groom were Batswana at first. Beautiful, nonetheless 😂❤️."

User @Lungile Motha shared:

"Absolutely beautiful 😍."

User @Notsa Eswatini commented:

"Thank you for the compliment. We truly appreciate your support ❤️🥰."

User @Mahlako added:

"Oh, I love this for her 🥰❤️."

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Mzansi viewers were concerned after seeing a sad-looking bride sitting next to her groom with puffy eyes as if she was crying at her wedding.

A South Sudanese man finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony after outbidding a rival suitor with a massive dowry offer of R1.4 million.

A wedding reception took an awkward turn when a woman intentionally blocked the groom from his bride during their dance, forcing family members to intervene.

Source: Briefly News