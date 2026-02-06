A South Sudanese man finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony after outbidding a rival suitor with a massive dowry offer

The high-stakes negotiations involved hundreds of livestock, several plots of land, and millions in cash to secure the bride’s hand

Social media users were left speechless by the scale of the wealth exchanged, sparking a debate on modern marriage traditions.

A groom, Thon Chol Riak, married Atong Aguto Monyroor after a highly publicised dowry battle. Trust Media

A traditional marriage in South Sudan captured international attention after a groom secured his bride with a dowry worth millions, outbidding another man who had an interest in marrying the woman.

The informative post was shared on Instagram by @africa_global_news on February 4 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from stunned online viewers, who debated the high amount and showed respect to the man for appreciating women's value.

According to an article first published by Briefly News sister publication Tuko.co.ke, the groom, Thon Chol Riak, emerged victorious after a stiff competition with another suitor. While the rival offered 158 cows and KSh 3.2 million, Thon’s family raised the bar significantly by promising 297 cows and KSh 9.9 million (approximately R1.4million) in cash.

The multimillion-shilling competition

The winning bid also included several plots of land and educational sponsorships for the bride's family members, ensuring the union was officially sealed. The lavish ceremony marked the end of a highly publicised courtship that saw two prominent families compete to provide the most impressive lobola.

SA reacts to “lavish” lobola

The clip gained traction as social media users were dazzled by the reveal and flooded the comments to share their disbelief at the sheer scale of the ceremony and the lobola amount. Many viewers described the event as a display of pure wealth and culture, with some questioning if such high amounts are becoming the new standard for traditional unions. Some jokingly asked if the groom had any brothers who would be willing to pay a similar dowry amount. Others were moved by the post and congratulated the couple and wished them a happy marriage.

Social media users were shocked by the high lobola amount and debated the evolution of traditional marriage. Image: Tim Robberts

User @bren9881 asked:

"What happens if the marriage fails? Does the family have to give it all back? Asking for a friend😅."

User @legrandehoward joked:

"Does he have a brother? I'm asking for myself😂."

User @rosekits said:

"I tap the blessings 😍 in Jesus's name."

User @philpsmasz commented:

"That's how an African king moves, this is not a transaction you westerners 😂."

User @vegaimmaculate added:

"Happy married life and blessings🙏."

User @_my_virgoan asked:

"Why is it so expensive?"

