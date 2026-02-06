“Does He Have a Brother?”: Man Marries Bride After Paying Over R1 Million Lobola, SA Astonished
- A South Sudanese man finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony after outbidding a rival suitor with a massive dowry offer
- The high-stakes negotiations involved hundreds of livestock, several plots of land, and millions in cash to secure the bride’s hand
- Social media users were left speechless by the scale of the wealth exchanged, sparking a debate on modern marriage traditions.
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A traditional marriage in South Sudan captured international attention after a groom secured his bride with a dowry worth millions, outbidding another man who had an interest in marrying the woman.
The informative post was shared on Instagram by @africa_global_news on February 4 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from stunned online viewers, who debated the high amount and showed respect to the man for appreciating women's value.
According to an article first published by Briefly News sister publication Tuko.co.ke, the groom, Thon Chol Riak, emerged victorious after a stiff competition with another suitor. While the rival offered 158 cows and KSh 3.2 million, Thon’s family raised the bar significantly by promising 297 cows and KSh 9.9 million (approximately R1.4million) in cash.
The multimillion-shilling competition
The winning bid also included several plots of land and educational sponsorships for the bride's family members, ensuring the union was officially sealed. The lavish ceremony marked the end of a highly publicised courtship that saw two prominent families compete to provide the most impressive lobola.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
See the Instagram post below:
SA reacts to “lavish” lobola
The clip gained traction as social media users were dazzled by the reveal and flooded the comments to share their disbelief at the sheer scale of the ceremony and the lobola amount. Many viewers described the event as a display of pure wealth and culture, with some questioning if such high amounts are becoming the new standard for traditional unions. Some jokingly asked if the groom had any brothers who would be willing to pay a similar dowry amount. Others were moved by the post and congratulated the couple and wished them a happy marriage.
User @bren9881 asked:
"What happens if the marriage fails? Does the family have to give it all back? Asking for a friend😅."
User @legrandehoward joked:
"Does he have a brother? I'm asking for myself😂."
User @rosekits said:
"I tap the blessings 😍 in Jesus's name."
User @philpsmasz commented:
"That's how an African king moves, this is not a transaction you westerners 😂."
User @vegaimmaculate added:
"Happy married life and blessings🙏."
User @_my_virgoan asked:
"Why is it so expensive?"
3 Briefly News articles about weddings
- A wedding reception took an awkward turn when a woman intentionally blocked the groom from his bride during their dance.
- A wedding in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, became a viral sensation after the groom’s friends made a grand entrance with high-end gifts and showered him with cash.
- An interracial South African/American couple shared videos of their joyful wedding celebrations in Mzansi, successfully blending three distinct culture
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za