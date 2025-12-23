“This Is Beyond Great”: Groom Gifted Brand New Tyres and Money by Friends at His Wedding, SA Wowed
- A wedding in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, became a viral sensation after the groom’s friends made a grand entrance with high-end gifts
- The video shared on TikTok captured the moment four boys pushed expensive off-road tyres down the aisle before the groom was showered with cash
- Social media users praised the deep bond between the men while wishing the newlyweds a life of abundance and happiness
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Wedding celebrations in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, reached a new level of luxury when Karabo married the love of his life, Maureen, in a lavish ceremony.
The video shared by @queen_ms01 on TikTok garnered massive views as social media users marvelled at the generous display of friendship and the beautiful ceremony.
The video starts as four boys walk down the aisle pushing four BFGoodrich® All Terrain T/A KO2 tyres. These specific tyres retail for over R8K each, making the set a significant investment for the couple’s future. A group of friends followed closely behind as the boys delivered the gifts to the front, close to the podium where the bride and groom are seated.
Friends gift the groom with cash
Once the group reached the centre, they called Karabo into a circle to celebrate his milestone. One man pulled out a massive stash of R100 notes and began showering the groom nonstop. TikTok user @queen_ms01's video showed the man reaching for a stack of R200 after running out of the R100 and pouring them over his friend like water while guests screamed in excitement.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
SA loves the brotherly love
The clip gained 148K views, and nearly 200 comments from social media users were impressed by the friends’ thoughtful gifts. Many viewers noted how happy they were to see men supporting their friend’s marriage boldly. Some pointed out that the tyres were a perfect gift because they saved the groom thousands of rands. Others wished the couple a beautiful marriage and hoped to one day have a circle of friends who would show up for them in the same way.
User @umeleng Leballo said:
"Shame the friends were so happy for their buddy🥰."
User @Kgabo Thantsha commented:
"I am truly impressed and deeply moved💯😭. This is indeed magnificent; it is beyond great. May you always be financially prosperous; may you never experience financial hardship. You have done a wonderful thing for your friend👌."
User @user5703622138154 added:
"May this kind of happiness locate me 💕."
User @Mashika shared:
"Brotherhood🥹."
User @Cookingwith Thato CWT said:
"The kind of gifts I want 👏."
User @305Mitchy commented:
"This was beautiful, shame my man needs such friends seriously 😂."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about weddings
- An interracial South African/American couple shared videos of their joyful wedding celebrations in Mzansi, successfully blending three distinct cultures.
- A wedding ceremony was rocked by chaos after a bride, attempting a grand entrance by descending from the venue’s roof, had her cable snap, causing her to crash straight to the floor.
- A man shared a video of a wedding where the groom broke down in tears when his father unexpectedly arrived, leaving everyone at the venue overwhelmed with emotions.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za