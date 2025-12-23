A wedding in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, became a viral sensation after the groom’s friends made a grand entrance with high-end gifts

The video shared on TikTok captured the moment four boys pushed expensive off-road tyres down the aisle before the groom was showered with cash

Social media users praised the deep bond between the men while wishing the newlyweds a life of abundance and happiness

Four boys were filmed pushing high-end off-road tyres down the aisle toward the wedding podium. Image: @queen_ms01

Wedding celebrations in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, reached a new level of luxury when Karabo married the love of his life, Maureen, in a lavish ceremony.

The video shared by @queen_ms01 on TikTok garnered massive views as social media users marvelled at the generous display of friendship and the beautiful ceremony.

The video starts as four boys walk down the aisle pushing four BFGoodrich® All Terrain T/A KO2 tyres. These specific tyres retail for over R8K each, making the set a significant investment for the couple’s future. A group of friends followed closely behind as the boys delivered the gifts to the front, close to the podium where the bride and groom are seated.

Friends gift the groom with cash

Once the group reached the centre, they called Karabo into a circle to celebrate his milestone. One man pulled out a massive stash of R100 notes and began showering the groom nonstop. TikTok user @queen_ms01's video showed the man reaching for a stack of R200 after running out of the R100 and pouring them over his friend like water while guests screamed in excitement.

Many viewers praised the men for providing practical and expensive gifts that will help the couple save money. Image: Ketut Subayinto

SA loves the brotherly love

The clip gained 148K views, and nearly 200 comments from social media users were impressed by the friends’ thoughtful gifts. Many viewers noted how happy they were to see men supporting their friend’s marriage boldly. Some pointed out that the tyres were a perfect gift because they saved the groom thousands of rands. Others wished the couple a beautiful marriage and hoped to one day have a circle of friends who would show up for them in the same way.

User @umeleng Leballo said:

"Shame the friends were so happy for their buddy🥰."

User @Kgabo Thantsha commented:

"I am truly impressed and deeply moved💯😭. This is indeed magnificent; it is beyond great. May you always be financially prosperous; may you never experience financial hardship. You have done a wonderful thing for your friend👌."

User @user5703622138154 added:

"May this kind of happiness locate me 💕."

User @Mashika shared:

"Brotherhood🥹."

User @Cookingwith Thato CWT said:

"The kind of gifts I want 👏."

User @305Mitchy commented:

"This was beautiful, shame my man needs such friends seriously 😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

