A group of friends were filmed dancing and grooving around their late friend Tumaras during his final send-off, stunning many viewers

The clip shared on TikTok showed the group celebrating next to the casket while music blasted, and onlookers watched in disbelief

Social media users expressed mixed feelings about the unconventional celebration of life that took place during the service, and flooded the comment section with reactions

Friends were filmed dancing energetically while a popular hit song played next to the casket, celebrating their peer's life. Image: @user10271622446597

Funeral proceedings took an unexpected turn when a group of friends decided to honour their late peer with a loud and energetic celebration, the way he lived.

The video shared by @user10271622446597 on TikTok garnered massive views and sparked a heated debate regarding funeral etiquette.

The clip begins with the friends standing next to the casket while the hit song Magumba blasts through the speakers. They immediately begin dancing around the coffin with high energy as if they are in a club or tavern. One woman is seen drinking from a beer bottle while moving through the space, leaving the family and community members with shocked expressions. Another friend places a carton of sorghum beer directly on top of the casket while others paced up and down.

Church leaders are astonished by the funeral dance

Church pastors and congregants stood quietly as they witnessed the friends grooving in the small space. While the religious leaders appeared stunned, the friends continued their tribute without hesitation. As the song was coming to an end, the DJ played another one, but the pastor quickly stopped it. The creator, TikTok user @10271622446597, captioned the post, wishing Tumaras eternal peace.

Some viewers argued that the behaviour was disrespectful to the religious leaders and the seriousness of the occasion. Image: @user10271622446597

SA debates about the funeral

The clip garnered 728K views, 14.7K likes, and over 2.3K comments from social media users who shared divided views about the unconventional send-off. Many viewers felt happy that Tumaras was honoured for what he loved and thanked the family for allowing his friends to represent his spirit. Some noted that even if they wanted similar vibes at their funerals, their families would never permit such a display. Others expressed disappointment, stating there is a time and place for everything and calling the behaviour an embarrassment to the family and the church.

User @Kelebogile Mokgou said:

"Tumaras was a happy soul 😂."

User @userlingomso added:

"This is just wrong."

User @Lady HMaiB&D commented:

"Guys, there's nothing wrong here, that's the kind of life he was living mos 😒."

User @Mikie said:

"The pastors are in disbelief 😂."

User @Zanele Mkhwanazi asked:

"Even if that's the kind of life he was living, why didn't they wait till they came back from the graveyard ke?"

User @masasa commented:

"This is a disgrace at all levels. I know the r some ppl when they pass away they want to be buried in a certain way. Mara, I normally see the service is respected, then at the graveyard that's what they do their mofirifiri💔🤬. This is a disgrace."

Watch the TikTok video here.

