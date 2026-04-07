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“They Sound So Good”: St Stithians College Girls Enter 5FM’s War Cry Championship, SA Impressed
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“They Sound So Good”: St Stithians College Girls Enter 5FM’s War Cry Championship, SA Impressed

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • The girls of St Stithians College took the internet by storm with a high-energy and vibey war cry performance that showcased their school spirit
  • The clip was shared on TikTok, where viewers expressed awe and admiration for the learners’ creativity and coordination
  • Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, with many noting that the performance set a new standard for school spirit across Mzansi

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They showcased their unique blend of traditional uniforms and painted jumpsuits in a high-energy display
St. Stithians College girls delivered an electrifying war cry performance that secured them a spot in the top 10 finalists. Image: @5fm
Source: TikTok

The learners of St Stithians College proved why they are among the elite when it comes to school pride, delivering a powerful performance that left onlookers mesmerised.

The clip was shared on the @5fm’s TikTok account on 6 April 2026, sparking a wave of excitement among viewers who loved the professional level of display.

The video captured the girls performing a modern, rhythmic war cry while dressed in a mix of traditional school uniforms. A few wore eye-catching white jumpsuits adorned with colourful paint. Adding to the unique vibe was a full all-girls band that provided the sound to the chant. The musical ensemble featured talented learners on the drums and saxophone.

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Competing at the highest level

The highlight was seeing the Head of School, Ms Anné di Plessis, join in on the electric guitar to lead the learners. The local radio broadcaster's TikTok account @5fm noted that the Johannesburg school earned itself a spot as a top 10 finalist. The school is competing against many institutions in the all-girls, coed, and all-boys school categories. The school stands a chance to win R20,000 if their war cry is voted the best in Mzansi.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA applauds the vibey performance

The clip gained nearly 200K views and hundreds of comments in just hours after it was shared online. Many viewers were impressed that the school included the headmistress in the performance and praised them for their inclusivity. They said the act showed a wonderful sense of unity between staff members and learners. Others were simply obsessed with the aesthetic of the painted jumpsuits and the powerful sound of the brass instrument. One user claimed it was the best war cry of 2026 so far.

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Others were impressed by the Head of School, Ms Anné du Plessis, who was rocking out on the guitar
Viewers were left mesmerised by the vibey atmosphere of the girls. Image: Ketut Subayinto
Source: UGC

User @tshego._.n said:

"I can’t wait to take my own girls to this school 😍."

User @tlotli shared:

"The head of school playing with them, wow🤩!"

User @ lilithas_spamm added:

"Shesh, they sound so good🤯."

User @ Kati commented:

"Wow, what a spectacular performance, ladies😍."

User @🐻🎀Always_Inga added

"Now I wanna move schools because it seems that your school is better than my school."

User @D said:

"Those girls in the jumpsuits are low-key cool @Bavani."

3 Briefly News school-related articles

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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