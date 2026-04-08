A content creator shared a video of a celebration that took place at a graveyard following a burial service

Young men and women doused the tombstone with alcoholic beverages, an act which many viewers felt represented the lifestyle of the deceased

Viewers flooded the comments section, with some advocating for families to celebrate their loved ones however they choose, while others felt the act was inappropriate

A gravesite celebration showing young people grooving in the deceased’s honour went viral. Image: @theerexo

Source: TikTok

A Limpopo woman's post sparked an intense online debate after showing an uncommon scene where alcohol was used as a way to celebrate the life of a deceased loved one.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @theerexo on 31 March 2026, where it went viral, reaching nearly a million views. It drew hundreds of comments from social media users with different perspectives on graveyard etiquette.

The video captured the group of young men and women, dressed in black and white funeral attire, in a full celebratory mode. They were seen dousing the tombstone with beer and other alcoholic beverages while singing and dancing around the grave.

The group celebrates the life of the deceased

Some were ululating, creating a vibrant environment as others continued with the joyous celebration, ensuring all their cans were empty. Two young women, in the clip shared by Tiktok user @theerexo, scooped the alcohol poured on the tombstone and drank it, while others cheered them on.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to the joyful graveyard gathering

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who shared different views. Many viewers were stunned but entertained by the group, and encouraged them to celebrate their loved one, the way they wanted. Some saw nothing wrong with their actions and guessed that the late person probably loved alcohol. Others, however, felt that the tombstone douse was disrespectful to the dead, worried that the youngsters would later pass the culture on to their children. One viewer advised others to stop judging, while wishing they were invited to the event.

Viewers were shocked by the video and shared their honest opinions of the group’s actions. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @xamino83 commented:

"Wish I was invited. We have our own happiness in celebrating. If this makes them happy and heals them, let it be. Stop judging, bathong."

User @Baby Waooka said:

"Celebrate the way you want. We celebrate life even after death❤️."

User @✨Aurora Bliss 💫 added:

"This TikTok is showing us things we never thought existed😳."

User @user8859790468211 added:

"😭 The kids will grow up to pass it to the next generation."

User @Brendalondani shared:

"This is disrespect 😳."

User @ mmathapelo443 commented:

"If the person that they're celebrating was a drunker, 🤷I don't see anything wrong with this. Or maybe it's how they celebrating each other, remember we are celebrating our beloved once 🥰."

User @leeroy morokong said:

"I literally don't see anything wrong with this, but if you think this is wrong, you're also right. And if you think this is right, you're also right."

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Source: Briefly News