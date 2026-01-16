A traditional burial ritual captured national attention after family members were filmed entering a grave before a casket was lowered

The clip was shared on TikTok showing a man and a woman going underneath a coffin-lowering device to lie inside the ground

Social media users expressed shock at the sight, while others shared their own cultural experiences with similar twin-related customs

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A man was filmed going underneath a coffin-lowering device to lie inside a grave during a family funeral. Image: @sbu_xabs

Source: TikTok

A funeral service at an undisclosed location became the subject of intense online discussion due to a rare cultural practice involving a living twin.

The video was shared on TikTok by @sbu_xabs on January 15 2026, and garnered 999K views, 38K likes, and nearly 500 comments from a curious digital audience.

The clip shows a man going underneath the coffin-lowering device to get inside the grave and lie down. Shortly after he has lain in, a woman follows and performs the same action. The user who shared the video detailed that when his cousin died, the family had to first bury the living twin and the sibling who followed the twins. He noted that the living relatives had to be inside the grave before the casket could be lowered. TikTok user @sbu_xabs explained that he had to be inside the grave himself to accompany them in and out. He described the event as a traumatic experience and a sad day that he cannot erase from his memory.

The Xhosa custom that involves burying living twins

The burial of a living relative was explained by the creator as a belief in the Xhosa custom regarding the jealous spirits of twins. If a ceremony is held for one twin, the other often expects the same experience. This ritual is performed to deceive the spirit of the living twin into thinking they have also been buried. TikTok user @sbu_xabs said that without the false funeral, the spirit of the deceased might become jealous and lead the living twin toward death so they can be buried together. He also noted that the process is more spiritual than what is visible on camera and is done to grant the living twin more years of life.

Social media users offered their support to the family after seeing the emotional toll the ceremony took on the siblings. Image: @sbu_xabs

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the traumatic twin burial ritual

The online community reacted with a mixture of shock and deep interest in the spiritual significance of the ceremony. Many viewers asked questions to understand the custom better and how it protects the surviving family members. Some participants shared different ways their own families perform the ritual, noting that while the practices were similar, they differed in small ways. Others found the custom incredibly interesting and offered words of comfort to the family. They noted the visible pain on the twin brother's face as he participated in the emotional ceremony.

User @andilentuli08 said:

"The pain on his face 😭."

User @cypati shared:

"In our culture, they separate them. The living one arrives first and gets in, then goes home. The other one then takes a different route to get there."

User @Symply Precious asked:

"Can someone explain this theory so that what? I am just curious. I'm seeing some traditions for the first time."

User @Naledi_uMaTshezi added:

"I hope there is counselling after this."

User @Nozulu shared:

"So sad."

User @GinaKay commented:

"Interesting. In other cultures, the twin can only witness the burial from a distance. How does it work when one twin gets married? In my culture, they both have to dress as a groom or bride."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News death-related articles

An emotional tribute from a local business owner touched the hearts of thousands after she shared a moving farewell to her late employee, Abel.

A sister shared a heartbreaking video appealing for donations to repatriate the body of her younger brother, Eric Filmalter, who died tragically in the USA.

The widow of police officer Marius ‘Vlam' van der Merwe, also known as Witness D, shared a moving post expressing how she was finding it difficult to cope after he was tragically shot and killed in front of her by unidentified men.

Source: Briefly News