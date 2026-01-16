A woman left thousands of internet users stunned after being filmed interacting calmly with a massive reptile in a river

The clip was shared on TikTok, where a voiceover claimed the snake was part of a ritual to help individuals acquire wealth

Social media users were stunned and expressed great shock at the sight, while others identified the creature as a non-venomous python

A woman was filmed holding and brushing a large snake while standing inside a river. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

A woman was filmed playing with a large snake inside a non-disclosed river in a video that sparked widespread debate and fear online.

The video was shared on TikTok by @elvismasuku on January 15 2026, where it garnered 730K views and 522 comments from an intrigued audience.

The clip showed a woman looking calm and comfortable around the large reptile as she picks it up and appears to brush it, displaying comfort around the animal. TikTok user @elvismasuku shared a voice recording of a man who stated that he does not practice witchcraft but educates people on what to do. He claimed that he gives people snakes and teaches them how to use the creatures so they are no longer scared of them.

The woman plays with a large python

According to the voiceover, this process helps a person get along with reptiles to make money. The narrator added that while the person makes their fortune, they also make their own from the arrangement. The woman continued to handle the snake with ease throughout the duration of the clip.

Viewers identified the snake as a python and questioned the authenticity of the claims regarding wealth ritual claims. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

SA reacts to the woman playing with a snake in a river

The clip went viral, gaining massive views and comments from an online community that reacted with a mixture of fear and scepticism regarding the claims made in the recording. Many viewers noted that the snake was not an anaconda but a non-venomous python and suggested the voice recording was just teasing the audience. Some expressed serious fears of reptiles and stated they would never come close to the water under such circumstances. Others said they would never attempt such an interaction with an actual anaconda despite the woman’s calm demeanour.

User @m2nzi said:

"It's a python 😒. Do your research. There's no anaconda in South Africa; it is only in the Amazon."

User @shazzy786 commented:

"She is from the snake goddesses; it won't harm her. Instead, it will protect her. A very gifted young lady. We all come from ancestors. Some marine water kingdom."

User @mamtshali added:

"Ngeke ngingene kwakulawo manzi (I would never go into that water) 🤞."

User @Nevenda shared:

"The only problem is that we confuse a python with a mamba. That's a python, it is not the owner of rivers."

User @Terencephasha02❤ added:

"Python is just a non-venomous snake, give her a black mamba 😂."

User @mjonana said:

"Guys, please wake up. Why can't you catch a black mamba 🤣."

Watch the TikTok video here.

3 Briefly News articles about snakes

A massive puff adder became the star of the show after footage captured the reptile moving through the bush on a hot summer day.

A peaceful Christmas afternoon nap turned into a nightmare after a venomous snake bit and killed a man resting under a tree in Zastron, Free State.

A dramatic video of a handler extracting a Cape Cobra that had gone deep inside a family's couch sparked concerns on social media.

Source: Briefly News