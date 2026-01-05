Global site navigation

“One Bite, and It’s Game Over”: Most Liked Snake of 2025 Gives SA the Chills
People

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A massive puff adder became the star of the show after footage captured the reptile moving through the bush on a hot summer day
  • The fascinating video was shared on Facebook, where it was revealed as the nature reserve’s most popular post from the previous year
  • Social media users expressed a mixture of fear and admiration for the snake while discussing its impressive size and stealthy movement

Experts shared that puff adders are masters of camouflage and are named after the loud puffing sound they make when threatened
A puff adder was filmed using rectilinear locomotion to move in a straight line across the Little Karoo landscape. Image: Tim Robberts
Source: Getty Images

A thick puff adder was filmed navigating the dry terrain of the Little Karoo, in the Western Cape, during the peak of the summer heat.

The clip was shared on Facebook via the Sanbona Wildlife Reserve account and quickly reached over 1.5M views and 24.8 likes after being shared on January 1, 2026.

The video shows the reptile moving slowly through the vegetation between Montagu and Barrydale while showcasing its unique physical traits. The reserve shared that puff adders are recognised as masters of camouflage because their mysterious colouration allows them to blend into the South African landscape. This ability to lie motionless makes them extremely difficult to spot and often leads to people accidentally stepping on them in the wild.

Fun facts about puff adders

The reserve, Facebook account Sanbona Wildlife Reserve, shared that the name puff adder comes from the loud hissing or puffing sound they produce when they feel threatened by an intruder. Instead of the typical bending wiggle, these snakes use direct movement to slide in a straight line by contracting and stretching their belly muscle. They further shared that South Africa is the most reptile-rich country on the continent and holds over 350 different species within its borders. The Little Karoo region provides an ideal habitat for these snakes to thrive due to the warm climate and rocky surroundings. Using specialised belly muscles allows them to move with a stealthy rhythm that does not alert potential prey to their presence.

Others thanked the reserve for the fun facts and warned others to be careful around the reptiles
Viewers were terrified by the size of the snake and shared their own fears of encountering one in the wild. Image: Alex Green
Source: UGC

SA reacts to the massive puff adder

The viral clip gained massive views and over 300 comments from an online community who were stunned to see the snake's size. Many viewers said they were shaken by the snake’s video, admitting they had no intention of ever meeting such a snake face-to-face. A few viewers were shocked by the sheer girth of the reptile and questioned if it had recently swallowed a large meal. Some complimented the natural beauty of the creature but warned others to stay alert when walking in the bushes. Others simply marvelled at the education provided by the reserve regarding the diverse wildlife found in the region.

User @Zandile Sibiya said:

"Which parts of South Africa are they most likely to be found?"

User @Andrew Valentine commented:

"I'm absolutely fearful of a puff adder. I survived two dry bites from one."

User @أصيل الزعبلي shared:

"I have never seen a snake like this before."

User @Singh Raju added:

"One bite and it's game over."

User @Eric Joseph Leal shared:

"Beautiful rattlesnake. Please be careful."

User @Josiel Dzariwari Tsereru said:

"I'm fascinated by puff adders! They seem so mysterious and stealthy. Great post! Adding the adder to my favourite snakes list!"

Watch the Facebook reel here.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

