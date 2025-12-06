The snake institute shared a factual video demonstrating a black mamba’s climbing ability to dispel the myth that the snake can stand up to meet a human eye-to-eye.

The educational clip, shared on Facebook, confirmed that the reptile could lift about one-third of its body off the ground, impressing many viewers

Viewers were grateful for the scientific clarification, noting that the content was essential in debunking widespread myths and combating dangerous AI-generated content

A beautiful video captured a black mamba getting its body off the ground to reach a higher height. Image: Mikhail Nilov

Source: Getty Images

A powerful video aimed at educating the public about one of Africa’s most feared reptiles went viral, replacing fear with facts and showcasing the beautiful reptile.

The fascinating clip, shared on Facebook by the African Snakebite Institute (ASI), showcased the mamba's remarkable physical capabilities, garnering massive views and over 1,000 comments from viewers who were stunned by the beautiful sight.

The video captures a long black mamba (Dendroaspis polylepis) raising its head precisely to the height of a table before carefully slithering onto the surface. The sight was captured at close range by one of the ASI trainers.

The black mamba showcases its lifting capability

The caption clarified the reality behind the popular myths surrounding the highly venomous snake, ensuring the accuracy of the information. African Snakebite Institute's Facebook account confirmed that while black mambas are impressive in both size and agility, the dramatic tales of them standing to meet someone eye-to-eye or striking a person on the chest or head are simply untrue. They explained that the reptile can only lift nearly a third of its body off the ground. The post also reassured viewers that the video was real and not AI-generated, and that the professional filming the snake was not in any danger.

The rare sight of the reptile in action impressed many social media users. Image: African Snakebite Institute

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the black mamba’s video

The post gained significant traction, with social media users expressing gratitude for the factual clarity. Many users praised the team for providing such a beautiful video at close range, while safely containing the snake. Some agreed with the clarification, noting that black mambas only attack people when they are threatened. One user specifically thanked the ASI for verifying the video’s authenticity, stating that in the current digital climate, they no longer trust what they see on Facebook due to the prevalence of AI-generated content.

User @Otjo Settlement said:

"Literally had to close my windows after some good fresh air. Now it’s hot inside."

User @Relebohile Lebo Matlhako commented:

"Snakes don't exactly go around looking to prey on humans, but we make them feel threatened, and they make us feel threatened. That's where the problem starts."

User @Bokang Kakapa added:

"This species will try by all means not to meet humans. They are very shy but dangerous when threatened."

User @Linn Birkeland shared:

"So impressive! I almost wanna meet one, but then again."

User @Adam Stanley said:

"It's quite insane that we have to now constantly qualify now-well-documented events and behaviours with this isn't AI-generated."

User @Pablo Tinashe Chimusoro commented:

"What a beautiful creature!! Wow!"

Watch the Facebook reel below:

3 Briefly News articles about snakes

An Afrikaans woman went viral after sharing a candid video explaining that the shock and fear of seeing a Cape Cobra made her soil her pants.

A local learner hiking in the remote Cederberg was airlifted to safety on Friday, November 28, 2025, after being bitten by a highly venomous snake.

A woman shared a terrifying video after discovering a snake slithering across the tiled floor of her home, prompting her to immediately panic and call for help.

Source: Briefly News