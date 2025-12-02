A local learner hiking in the remote Cederberg was airlifted to safety on Friday, November 28, 2025, after being bitten by a highly venomous snake

The post was shared on Facebook, detailing the team’s meticulous planning and the usefulness of the Garmin InReach devices, which allowed the group to communicate their exact location

Social media users praised the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) team and the EMS helicopter crew for their amazing and coordinated response

A school learner's shoe lace-tying attempt led to him being bitten by a venomous snake. Image: WSARWesternCape

Source: Facebook

A frightening incident in the remote Cederberg Mountains had a positive outcome last Friday morning after quick thinking and advanced technology saved a young hiker.

The incident was shared on Facebook by WSARWesternCape, garnering many views, likes and comments from viewers who praise the men and women working for the rescue team.

The incident took place while a group was hiking from Kromrivier toward Sneeuberg Peak. A learner was bitten on the hand by a small berg adder, a venomous snake known for its potent hemotoxic venom, while tying his shoelaces. The group's immediate reaction was crucial: they quickly photographed the snake to confirm the species, raised the alarm, and activated their reliable communication system.

Technology becomes a lifeline

The outing was, fortunately, carefully planned, and the group was following stringent communication protocols, and their location was tracked using Garmin InReach devices. Facebook account WSARWesternCape explained that technology proved to be a literal lifeline; the coordinates allowed the Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS / Air Mercy Service (AMS) helicopter to be dispatched swiftly. A small rescue team was quickly flown to the site. The young hiker was successfully lifted from the remote area and transported back to Cape Town for immediate medical treatment.

The rescuers were highly praised by social media users for their prompt response. Image: WSARWesternCape

Source: Facebook

SA appreciates the rescue team

The post garnered many views and more than 100 comments from social media users who were excited by the good news. Many viewers praised the rescue staff for their amazing work and wished the learner a speedy recovery. There was a strong call from commenters urging the public to donate towards the Western Cape EMS and AMS, acknowledging their vital role in saving lives.

User @Paul Gray commented:

"Very well done to the response teams, and to the hikers' prompt action.

User @Keenen Mopp said:

"That's Western Cape Rescue for u. First class with the best equipment."

User @Khùmbulani Erïc Ndõu added:

"I love it when preparedness meets excellence. Great response from the #WesternCapeEMS and AMS."

User @Nadia Pretorius commented:

"Well done to the medics, boys who acted swiftly and the group director who ensured that the correct protocols were in place!"

User @Teresa Jennings shared:

"Thank you for your swift action. We thank you and appreciate the work you do!"

User @Andy Nold said:

"Wow, despite the exceptional work by the youngsters and the use of advanced technology, this lad was rescued and potentially saved by the swift action of WSAR, our guardian angels on the mountains, anywhere & anytime.

See the Facebook post below:

