Two friends went viral after filming a handsome Airlink flight attendant performing the manual safety demonstration on their flight from Botswana to Johannesburg

The charismatic attendant maintained his composure and ignored the friends’ playful remarks, which they mostly mumbled in Zulu, in the video shared on TikTok

Social media users were charmed, claiming the man as their own and humorously stating they would need to take an Airlink flight soon

A video of a flight attendant performing his duties became a viral moment, sparking immediate online admiration for his professionalism and good looks.

The playful clip, shared on TikTok by @s_am_an_th_a, garnered many viewers, likes, and comments from social media users, who were amused.

The video of the flight, bound for Johannesburg from Botswana, featured a striking member of the cabin crew. The attendant, described as tall, dark, and buff, was filmed by two friends performing the essential manual safety demonstrations in the aisle. TikTok user @s_am_an_th_a and her friend, who were entertained by the unexpected eye candy, could be heard mumbling silly, playful remarks in Zulu throughout the demonstration.

The handsome flight attendant charms passengers

The professional flight attendant kept his composure and focus, completing the demonstration by pointing out the aircraft exits and demonstrating the operation of the emergency masks, while the friends’ playful reactions were the highlight of the video.

SA loves the handsome flight attendant

The clip quickly garnered many views and comments from social media users who were thoroughly entertained. Many jokingly claimed the handsome man as their own, asking for the airline's name and expressing a keen interest in knowing him better. Some viewers even stated they would need to book an Airlink flight soon in hopes of having him on their route. A few users, however, raised an ethical point, noting that it was wrong to film flight attendants without their permission, even while admitting they appreciated the eye candy.

User @Ms Mercia🇿🇦🇲🇿🇱🇸 shared:

"Which airline is this one🥲❤️asking for a friend?"

User @Becoming Dr Sobahle asked:

"Nizwile kodwa ukuthi ithini (did you even hear the) emergency procedures?"

User @Tshupetso teased:

"Samantha, please focus hle😭. What happens in the event of an emergency?"

User @💋𝕾𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖆 𝕷𝖚𝖕𝖟💋 said:

"The lady saying OMG sound like she’s ready to risk it all 😂."

User @U_Thando commented:

"He knows he’s handsome 🥰🤭. It’s how he keeps on biting his upper lip for me 🫠."

User @El click asked:

"Don’t they ask us not to record the flight attendants?"

User @Asah added:

"That’s Simphiwe from Airlink mos😂."

