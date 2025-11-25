A harrowing video captured a KZN snake handler extracting a massive black mamba from a kitchen drawer, shocking the home’s occupants and viewers online

The alarming clip went viral after being shared on Facebook, attracting thousands of views and intense debate over the handler’s safety methods

Social media users were stunned by the sight of the highly venomous snake in a domestic space, with many vowing they would abandon their home immediately

A snake handler was labelled as brave after getting a snake out of a kitchen drawer without panic.

Source: Facebook

A chilling video documenting a dangerous black mamba removal from an ordinary kitchen drawer captivated and terrified social media users, who wondered how it got there.

The disturbing clip, shared on Facebook by the South African Daily account, highlighted the severe wildlife threat facing some South African homes, garnering massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who said they would vacate their homes.

The video showed the KZN snake handler cautiously approaching the kitchen drawer with his tool. Using a pinning stick, he carefully began pulling the long, black mamba from the drawer. As the bulk of the snake’s body emerged from the cabinet, he quickly grabbed the snake by the body while the pinning stick remained strategically placed around the drawer. Once he had access to its head, he proceeded to use the stick to control it before grabbing the reptile firmly just behind its head.

The snake handler extracts the black mamba

The video shared by Facebook user South African Daily proceeded to show that the venomous snake was visibly angered by the capture attempt. It shook itself violently, trying to break away from the man's grip, while its mouth was wide open in a clear threat to bite. The KZN snake catcher remained focused, moving the long reptile effortlessly from one hand to the other. The mamba spiralled around his arm, a chilling sight, right before the clip ended as he prepared to place the dangerous animal into a bucket.

The snake post startled many viewers who noted that a black mamba is one of the most dangerous of the reptiles.

Source: UGC

Mzansi debates the snake handler’s video

The clip garnered massive views and 1.1K comments from stunned social media users, who mostly shared their fears of the dangerous reptiles. Many viewers were terrified and questioned how such a large and deadly snake could have gotten into the kitchen drawer in the first place. A significant number of commenters joked that they would vacate the homes and never return.

Given the context of KZN, which is known for its dangerous reptiles, one user issued a warning to others to securely close their doors and windows, especially those near bushes or trees. The snake rescuer’s technique drew criticism, with some viewers cautioning his carefree way of managing the reptile, warning that the black mamba could have spat venom into his nostrils when he brought the head close to his face.

User @Nelly Sibo Kwaazi commented:

"You're lucky it's not spitting, otherwise that's the most dangerous species. You don't hold it's head recklessly. Any wrong move, you're gone.

User @Simbongile James advised:

"KwaZulu-Natal is home to some of the most deadly snakes, so it is very important to keep doors closed and ensure they have no open space at the bottom. Windows that are next to trees should be kept closed as well."

User @Sibusiso Jita said:

"The Kiss of Death, aka black mamba. Oh, what a beauty."

User @Collen Forbes shared:

"Ngeke ngeke (never, never)! No, ways."

User @Ashley Mutizwa explained:

"A black mouth? That's a mamba in that drawer"

User @Kgomotso Dudu Monageng added:

"Jesus!! My knees are shaking."

