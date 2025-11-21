A fast-paced shopping challenge showcased one shopper’s impressive speed, strategy and focus as she raced through the aisles

Her bold choices during the dash sparked lively reactions online, with many South Africans praising her tactics

The viral moment ignited humorous discussions about grocery prices and how locals would approach the same challenge

A woman has left Mzansi both entertained and impressed after nearly wiping out an entire store’s meat section during a high-speed trolley dash that has since gone viral online.

The energetic clip, shared on Facebook by GoRite, captured the woman’s determination as she raced against the clock in a competition that encouraged shoppers to grab as many items as possible before their one minute was up.

In the video, the moment the starting bell sounded, the woman wasted no time. She sprinted down the aisle, immediately stocking up on essentials such as cooking oil, biscuits and several packs of toilet paper. Spectators could be heard cheering loudly in the background as she filled her trolley with lightning speed.

However, the real action began when she made her way to the meat section. Without hesitation, the woman began grabbing everything within reach, from chicken to beef, pork, and assorted cuts. She piled the items into her trolley with such force and urgency.

By the time she was done, her trolley was overflowing with different types of meat, leaving onlookers astonished at her speed and strategy.

Social media users reacted enthusiastically to the clip that was uploaded on 7 November 2025, praising her impressive tactics and sense of urgency. Many joked that she went straight for the real prize, the expensive meat section, while others said they would have used the same approach, given the rising cost of groceries in South Africa.

The entertaining moment not only provided comic relief but also sparked lighthearted conversations about how Mzansi shoppers would tackle their own trolley dash if given the chance.

The clip by Facebook user GoRite of the woman’s fearless dash through the store has earned her applause online, proving that when motivation meets opportunity, nothing, not even fully stocked shelves, stands a chance.

SA reacts to trolley dash video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's take on the trolley dash, saying:

Sarina Kgopong said:

"The fact that she took more meat and enough tissues lol mo gotlo nyewa."

Khensi Paile added:

"Star this lady."

Francina Musina cracked a joke, saying:

"No braai pack, you're tired of braai pack."

Refiloe Maleke replied:

"First person not to run to braai packs... Halala, very proud of you."

Mmaselaelo Manaka stated:

"Beef is expensive, well done wena."

Mmapitsi Kgaladi commented:

"Job well done."

Watch the video below:

